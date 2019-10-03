Innominds, Appnovation, and Fingent Recognized as Progressive Companies by 360Quadrants for the Digital Transformation Solutions Startups Space

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises across verticals leverage digital transformation solutions to technologically revolutionize organizational activities, competencies, processes, and business models. Digital transformation enables enterprises to maximize positive customer experience, enhance workflows, improve operational activities, and ultimately transform their products and services.

Innominds is a cutting-edge product incubator for technologically-adept clients seeking assistance with Technology, Design, and Engineering across their product lifecycles. The company is driven by emerging markets, and its focus lies on ensuring ideal execution—from the drawing board all the way to commercialization. On the 360Quadrants platform, Innominds, along with Appnovation and Fingent, is recognized as a Progressive Company in the Digital Transformation Solutions Startups space. Companies that fall in this category have an established product portfolio and a powerful market presence.

Innominds guides customers who make visionary plans to digitally transform their enterprises. The company strongly believes that digitalization is a journey of execution—as a result, it employs experts who are pioneers of execution hardware and software projects. Its focus lies on ensuring that its clients know that Digital Transformation is 1% Vision and 99% Execution.

Innominds drives its clients towards impeccable digital transformation, enabling them to unlock value and reap a multitude of benefits through the implementation of technology that offers engaging experiences at every customer touchpoint. According to Innominds, software-led digital transformation enables an already-successful enterprise to rewrite the future of its business in order to be more competitive, nimble, and profitable.

Innominds has years of experience working with enterprises and specializes in Connected Devices, Big Data Analytics, and Security. It leverages this expertise to help solve complex industry problems in the current 'app economy.' As more and more companies invest heavily in a digital experience for their customers and employees, Innominds aids them in realigning and developing new technology and business models in order to enable more efficient competition in today's digital economy.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank Digital Transformation Solutions Startups involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 15 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and several other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized after extensive research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

