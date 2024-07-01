Innominds Partners with Minerva CQ to Revolutionize Customer and Product Support with AI-Powered Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innominds, a differentiated Digital and Product Engineering services company, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Minerva CQ, a pioneering company that provides an AI copilot that makes contact center agents faster and calls shorter. This collaboration will provide enterprises with a one stop shop for AI solutions (strategy, technology, and services) designed to boost agent productivity and improve customer experiences.

Innominds, headquartered in San Jose, CA, delivers innovation to ISVs, OEMs and Enterprises serving the industry segments – Software & Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, Construction, Automotive and Logistics & Transportation. The company's services offer TruVelocity™ for AI adoption driven non-linear outcomes. Innomind's vision is to deliver Engineering Intelligence responsibly to help customers innovate on future-proof scalable solutions and products integrating connected devices to cloud and cognition.

Minerva CQ's AI copilot drives the customer conversation forward, in real-time, with a unique adaptive agent experience that streamlines each interaction and ensures effective resolution. The technology surfaces the optimal workflows for agents and leverages pre-built LLMs and RAG-based knowledge surfacing to enhance agent's knowledge and give them more confidence to resolve customers issues faster.

This partnership was announced during a webinar co-presented by Innominds CEO Divakar Tantravahi and Minerva CQ CEO Cosimo Spera, PhD. The event highlighted how their combined expertise and cutting-edge AI technologies are set to revolutionize customer and product support.

"We are thrilled to partner with Minerva," said Divakar Tantravahi, CEO of Innominds. "Its AI-driven co-pilot technology perfectly complements our mission to generate True Velocity by redefining our next generation offering of AI driven integrated customer support and journey management. The partnership will help us disrupt and accelerate market penetration in tech and product support, healthcare, retail and transportation."

"The collaboration with Innominds enables Minerva CQ to leverage its domain level expertise in customer experience management for the technology, healthcare and retail sectors," said Cosimo Spera, PhD, founder and CEO of Minerva CQ. "That in addition to Innomind's TruVelocity™ framework for AI provides a comprehensive AI solution to augment customer service agents."

About Innominds

About Minerva CQ:

Minerva CQ, the leader in real-time collaborative AI for the enterprise, is an agent assist platform that drives the customer interaction forward with the most effective and efficient resolution. Agent workflows, dialogue suggestions, behavioral cues, and knowledge surfacing give agents true real-time guidance to boost FCR, CSAT, and NPS while reducing AHT and agent onboarding times. In the broader enterprise, Minerva CQ augments agents supporting field technicians with knowledge surfacing so they can tackle complex issues, repairs, and logistics.

