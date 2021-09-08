InnoPhase Announces AWS IoT Core Qualification and Smart Home Alexa Skill For IoT Products

"Cloud-connectivity has become an integral part of all IoT edge devices and our Talaria TWO solutions make connecting to AWS quick and easy," said Greg Winner, Vice President and General Manager, IoT Business Unit, InnoPhase. "Plus, the exceptionally low power Wi-Fi allows these edge devices to be untethered from power outlets and network cables ushering in the development of a whole new category of innovative products and services."

Wireless data transfer has historically been a major power-consuming portion of connected IoT designs. InnoPhase's unique, programmable, digital polar radio architecture, significantly reduces the current consumption of Wi-Fi radios making battery based IoT products last more than two years.

The Talaria TWO modules and associated development kits are available through our network of worldwide distribution partners. To learn more about the Talaria TWO modules and solutions, visit innophaseinc.com/talaria-two-modules, view our YouTube channel, or contact us at [email protected].

About InnoPhase

InnoPhase, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a fabless wireless semiconductor platform company specializing in extreme low power wireless IoT solutions. It developed the award-winning Talaria TWO™ multi-protocol chipset with the world's lowest power Wi-Fi radio using a unique, programmable digital polar radio architecture. Customers are using it to create a wide range of innovative wireless products and solutions for the rapidly growing IoT market. For more information on InnoPhase, visit innophaseinc.com.

SOURCE InnoPhase

Related Links

https://www.innophaseinc.com

