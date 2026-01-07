InnoPhase IoT Announces Green Tea Studio: Building Trusted, Secure, and Fastest Path to Commercial Grade IoT Solutions with Award Winning Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread Connectivity SoC

Green Tea Studio Plugs Directly into Existing Open-Source Development Frameworks, Enabling Customers to Upgrade to the Award-Winning Talaria 6 Platform while Preserving SW Investment and Accelerating Time to Market - Demonstrations at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoPhase IoT, Inc., a leader in low-power wireless semiconductor solutions for the IoT industry, announces Green Tea Studio™ (GTS) integrated development environment for its Talaria 6 Family of System-on-Chips (SoCs), the winner of the IoT Semiconductor Product of the Year, IoT Breakthrough Awards 2026. The GTS provides customers and developers with direct access to existing open-source development environments and third party software components, allowing existing MCU applications and solutions to be seamlessly ported while facilitating the development of new applications and solutions, enabling rapid deployment to market. Attendees can experience live demonstrations of Green Tea Studio and IoT solutions at CES 2026, in Las Vegas, NV, January 6 -9.

"The Talaria 6 IoT platform, combined with the innovative and flexible Green Tea Studio, enables our customers, developers, and partners to plug and play with a U.S. based trusted silicon supplier while gaining the benefits of energy efficiency, versatile connectivity, high performance, and enhanced security," said Dr. Yang Xu, Founder and CEO of InnoPhase IoT.

As a trusted US-based silicon provider, InnoPhase IoT develops next-generation products with robust performance, ultra-low power, enhanced security, Edge AI processing, and advanced connectivity for IoT devices. The target markets include smart home, building automation, industrial IoT, and health/medical segments, and key applications span video cameras, doorbells, locks, thermostats, lighting, environmental and vibration sensors, appliances, health and medical devices, hubs/gateways, and Matter bridge routers.

Green Tea Studio's Key Features and Benefits:

Ready to deploy, Secure Full Stack solutions anchored by the Talaria Core Connectivity Layer (TCCL), along with Highly Flexible Upper Stack MCU Integration





Robust, High Performance, Low Power, and Secure Multi-protocol Core Connectivity Layer, supporting Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Zigbee, and Thread





InnoPhase IoT Integration Layer abstracts the SoC HW, enabling seamless porting of existing MCU Upper Stacks, including Middleware and Application Services, from existing open-source components





Customers can reuse their existing MCU applications and port to a more robust ARM Cortex-M33 processor





Edge AI Applications can be directly ported, from Sensor Peripheral Interface through accelerated CPU processing and Cloud Communication





Easy Migration Path to a Trusted, US-based Silicon Supplier





PSA Level 2/Level 3 Security with fully Secure Product Lifecycle Management





Fully compliant with the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark and the E.U. Cyber Resilience Act

The Green Tea Studio will sample in Q2'26. To request early access or schedule a visit at CES, contact InnoPhase IoT at [email protected].

About InnoPhase IoT:

InnoPhase IoT Inc., headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a wireless semiconductor platform company dedicated to enable the promise of the Internet of Things (IoT). Its Talaria platform provides the world's lowest power Wi-Fi, with multi-band and multiprotocol support to the rapidly growing untethered and battery-operated IoT device market. InnoPhase IoT delivers device-to-cloud, market-ready solutions with extended battery life, a low total cost of ownership (TCO), and high-performance wireless use cases. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit the InnoPhase IoT.com website.

Media Contact:

Linda Ferguson, Marketing Communications Director, InnoPhase IoT, Inc.

1+503-869-5827

[email protected]

www.innophaseiot.com

SOURCE InnoPhase IoT