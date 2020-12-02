InnoPhase Wins 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award

The Red Herring recognition builds on InnoPhase's strong momentum and industry validation. It's award-winning Talaria TWO™ system on a chip (SoC) is the lowest power WiFi and Bluetooth® Low Energy solution in the market. The Talaria TWO SoC, wireless modules and evaluation boards began shipping in the third quarter of 2020. The highly integrated, multi-protocol single-chip platform includes Wi-Fi and BLE connectivity for wireless data transfer, an embedded Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller for system control and user applications, and advanced security elements for device safeguards. They are now available through Mouser and worldwide distribution partners . In addition, InnoPhase has recently become an ST Microelectronics Authorized Partner .

Customers are using Talaria TWO to create a wide range of innovative wireless products and solutions for the rapidly growing battery-based IoT market. Typical product applications include home automation, portable voice activated speakers, smart door locks, remote security cameras, sensor modules, portable patient monitoring devices, wearables and other energy critical edge-of-network wireless IoT applications that require an extreme low power direct-to-cloud connection.

"2020's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. "What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe InnoPhase embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. InnoPhase should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."

Following the Top 100 win, InnoPhase will present at the Top 100 Global event in 2021 that will encompass the best-in-show from the Top 100 Europe, North America, and Asia.

About InnoPhase

InnoPhase, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a fabless wireless semiconductor platform company specializing in extreme low power wireless IoT solutions. It developed the award-winning, Talaria TWO™ multi-protocol chipset with the world's lowest power Wi-Fi radio using a unique, programmable digital polar radio architecture. Customers are using it to create a wide range of innovative wireless products and solutions for the rapidly growing battery based IoT market. For more information on InnoPhase, visit innophaseinc.com .

