Innoplexus and Cures Within Reach for Cancer Tap the Power of Artificial Intelligence to Find Off-patent Non-cancer Drugs That Have Potential to Treat Cancer

HOBOKEN, New Jersey, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoplexus, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the life sciences industry, has partnered with the nonprofit Cures Within Reach for Cancer to pave the way for faster and more effective identification of new, affordable cancer treatments among existing non-cancer generic and off-patent drugs. Innoplexus is supporting development of Cures Within Reach for Cancer's Oncology Repurposing Engine (ORE)™, an AI-powered decision framework that synthesizes and prioritizes drug repurposing data from scientific literature and real-world evidence. ORE™ will greatly reduce the time it takes to identify potential drug candidates that may be repurposed as cancer therapies and bring them to market.

Hundreds of generic drugs that are FDA-approved for non-cancer indications have already shown early signals of efficacy for treating cancer. An advantage of repurposing these drugs is that in some cases only one definitive clinical trial may be needed to determine whether the drug is effective for cancer, significantly reducing time to market. These drugs have not yet gone through large trials as cancer treatments because the pharmaceutical companies that originally developed them under protected patents have no financial incentive to pursue them further.

The challenge in identifying promising drug candidates is the substantial effort it takes to sort through the vast amounts of data available on the drugs being tested for the treatment of specific cancer types. The process is complex and takes years of manually searching through evidence in thousands of scientific publications and other sources. Data specific to drug repurposing and drugs coming off patent is growing at a rate that makes it impossible for humans to keep up with it.

This is where AI comes in. Cures Within Reach for Cancer's ORE™ will leverage Innoplexus's life sciences data ocean and patented and patent-pending AI technologies. Innoplexus will continuously search and scientifically connect large amounts of data, including, scientific publications, clinical trial information, conference abstracts, grants, and theses, to rapidly identify and provide access to the relevant body of evidence on non-cancer, off-patent drugs. The search engine will enable in hours, what would take years for human researchers to accomplish. In addition, Innoplexus will create a custom dashboard that will present visualizations to help researchers quickly spot trends and be informed of pertinent new data.

"Innoplexus was founded and remains dedicated to leveraging its AI to fundamentally transform drug discovery and development - to create a positive impact in the lives of patients and their loved ones. Our partnership with Cures Within Reach for Cancer is a very important step in that direction and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to our mission," says Gunjan Bhardwaj, Innoplexus Founder & CEO.

"Innoplexus's technology will help accelerate the development of our Oncology Repurposing Engine. We are excited to work together to rapidly identify new treatment options for cancer patients," explains Laura Kleiman, Cures Within Reach for Cancer Founder & Executive Director.

About Cures Within Reach for Cancer

Cures Within Reach for Cancer is a nonprofit startup using AI to repurpose non-cancer generic drugs as affordable cancer treatments. In addition to building the Oncology Repurposing Engine™, the nonprofit is developing new models for funding and conducting clinical validation, and for implementing repurposed therapies as the standard of care. The team includes experts in cancer drug development, medical oncology, drug repurposing, AI and machine learning, real-world evidence, policy, and patient advocacy. They are located in Boston and are fiscally sponsored by Cures Within Reach. Learn more at https://www.cwr4c.org .

About Innoplexus

Innoplexus AG is a leading global artificial intelligence champion with over 300 employees and 90+ patent applications in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technologies. Innoplexus applies its proprietary technology to fundamentally transform Drug Discovery and Development. Generating real-time insights from hundreds of terabytes of structured and unstructured private and public data, Innoplexus helps organizations accelerate Drug Discovery and Development looking at critical aspects across the entire value chain. Founded in 2015, Innoplexus AG is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, with offices in Pune, India, and Hoboken, United States.

