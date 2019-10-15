Innoplexus and Wiley Partner to Provide AI-powered Solutions Over Comprehensive Research Literature

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoplexus AG announces a partnership with John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) (NYSE: JW-B) to enable Innoplexus's proprietary, ontology-driven search and artificial intelligence-powered analysis on the full text of life science articles published by Wiley, one of the largest scientific and scholarly publishing houses in the world. This step makes an important contribution in life sciences, as it can help to accelerate relevant research through more accessible research data.

Through this collaboration Ontosight ® users will have access to critical and novel insights published in Wiley's life sciences collection.

Ontosight® is an end-to-end search and discovery platform developed by Innoplexus to generate continuous insights across preclinical, clinical, and commercial stages of drug development, spanning all major therapeutic areas and indications. The engine leverages artificial intelligence and a life science ontology, built by Innoplexus using over 31 million biomedical terms and more than a trillion data connections.

Ontosight® will now include an exclusive section for Wiley Online Library, Wiley's scientific and scholarly publishing platform, indexing information for over 500 life science journals. Users of Ontosight® will be able to conduct concept-based search and access dashboards to help improve understanding and aid in decision-making. This delivers real-time insights for understanding experiment results, mapping clinical trial outcomes, validating biomarker studies in literature, analyzing experiment protocols, and more.

"Wiley is delighted to partner with Innoplexus to help researchers using Ontosight® make better decisions, informed by our high-quality life sciences content," says Duncan Campbell, Senior Director of Global Sales Partnerships. "With Ontosight®, Innoplexus is accelerating drug discovery and helping to bring life-changing medicines to people all over the world, and we're thrilled to support that mission by providing access to our peer-reviewed publications across the life sciences."

Vatsal Agarwal, Vice President - Artificial Intelligence & Computational Linguistics at Innoplexus, states, "In the life sciences industry, there are data providers with limited technology offerings and there are technology providers with no proprietary data. So, even after subscribing to both services, pharmaceutical and biotech companies end up getting limited insights. Through this partnership, the entire world can get patented leading-edge technology over comprehensive proprietary data to generate incredible insights!"

The partnership between Wiley and Innoplexus will allow life science industry leaders and researchers to uncover new information and innovate faster.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com .

About Innoplexus AG

Innoplexus is an Industry validated, AI-powered, Drug Discovery and Development platform creating value for diverse stakeholders by driving Innovation in science, clinical development and commercialization. Innoplexus is based in Frankfurt, Germany, with offices in India and USA.

More information at http://www.innoplexus.com .

