Innoplexus Announces Appointment of Rita Kelley as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, USA

HOBOKEN, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoplexus Inc, a subsidiary of Innoplexus AG, Frankfurt, which has developed the most comprehensive, industry validated, AI-powered Drug Discovery and Development platform, announced today the appointment of Rita Kelley as Senior Vice President Corporate Development and Marketing. Rita will also act as Managing Director USA. Ms. Kelley is a highly accomplished biotechnology and pharmaceutical executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience across strategy, commercial, and business development functions.

"We are extremely pleased that Rita has chosen to join Innoplexus at this exciting time in the company's development," said Dr. Gunjan Bhardwaj, Founder and CEO of Innoplexus. "Rita's extensive expertise will be crucial for Innoplexus as we plan for the commercial growth of our platform. Innoplexus has an industry validated, AI-powered, Drug Discovery and Development platform that's creating value for diverse stakeholders such as Pharma, Biotechs, CROs, Research Organizations, Patients, Governments and Investors by driving innovation in science, clinical development, and commercialization.

Prior to joining Innoplexus, Ms. Kelley served as Vice President of Medical and Commercial Strategy at BioNTech SE, where she helped build and significantly grow the novel mRNA immunotherapy pipeline in cancer and rare diseases.

"I am very excited to be joining the Innoplexus team. Innoplexus has the ability to drive a paradigm shift in drug discovery and development, which in turn will bring life transforming medicines to patients across the globe faster", said Ms. Kelley.

Ms. Kelley has held senior executive global positions at Pfizer, Novartis, and Merck, where she led the global effort that successfully achieved the historic, first in class, best in class approval of Keytruda® for treating MSI-H cancers, regardless of biology, gaining approval in 22 indications. Ms. Kelley has also successfully launched five products globally which have achieved over USD 1B in sales. Through these efforts, she has excelled in bringing new drugs to market and significantly increased business revenues through the identification of new pathways across multiple indications.

About Innoplexus:

Innoplexus is an Industry validated, AI-powered, Drug Discovery and Development platform creating value for diverse stakeholders by driving Innovation in science, clinical development and commercialization. Innoplexus is based in Frankfurt, Germany, with offices in India and USA.

