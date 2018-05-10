Innoplexus Announces New North American Affiliate Helmed by Former Merck KGaA Executive

Innoplexus has hired experienced pharmaceutical executive Lawrence Ganti to serve as Innoplexus America's inaugural CEO. Mr. Ganti comes to Innoplexus with a plethora of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical space. Most recently, he was President of Merck KGaA's Latin American business. His prior experience includes General Manager roles with Merck in Brasil and India. He was also Head of Commercial Development for Merck's Emerging Markets Business Unit, where he consolidated the strategy and business analytics functions. Prior to his roles with Merck, Mr. Ganti held positions with McKinsey & Company and various technology starts-ups.

Mr. Ganti's experience as a global pharmaceutical leader gives him an insider's perspective on the opportunities and challenges within pharmaceutical innovation. He stated, "Data analytics has become a core competency for Pharma. It's definitely not something you want to outsource. What brought me to Innoplexus is our approach of empowering pharma with customized ecosystems enhanced with relevant data grounded in the lifesciences. Our tools and people speak the language of pharma and apply that to our AI and Machine Learning technologies."

About Innoplexus

Innoplexus leverages AI technology to normalize unstructured life science data for drug research and development, resulting in faster clinical trials with higher success rates, less expensive drugs, and greater patient outcomes. Innoplexus serves over 200 clients globally, empowering thousands of researchers around the world to access new insights that drive creativity and innovation. Their flagship products, iPlexus and kPlexus, are designed to support pharmaceutical companies throughout the entire lifecycle of a new drug, from research to market. Learn more at https://www.innoplexus.com.

