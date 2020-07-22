Innopresso launches iPad-exclusive smart keyboard "Mokibo Folio" on Kickstarter

The Mokibo Folio made available via Kickstarter is a touchpad-embedded keyboard made exclusively for the iPad that also features heightened key and touchpad sensitivity compared to the Mokibo 2019. Its most defining feature is the efficient use of space made possible thanks to the application of a smart mode-converting algorithm and motion-recognition technology that allow the product to double as a single, large touchpad, eliminating the need for a separate touchpad or mouse. Mokibo Folio is a portable device that offers exceptional convenience by serving double duty as a small keyboard and large touchpad.

Innopresso has also completed a Mokibo module for laptops. If a laptop manufacturer uses the Mokibo module, it can save the space that would have normally been allocated for a touchpad. The Mokibo also allows manufacturers to produce laptops that are 4.3 percent thinner and 3.9 percent lighter and provides improved control by offering triple the area of a typical touchpad.

Innopresso CEO Jeff Cho said, "Mokibo has infinite growth potential. In addition to laptops, we hope to expand its range of application, including as a smart home control device in living rooms and media controller in a self-driving car. With our release of the Mokibo Folio, we will be enhancing our global brand visibility, especially given the fact that the iPad keyboard market is growing by approximately USD 1.8 billion every year."

Cho, who used to be an employee at LG Electronics patent center, is honing Innopresso's technological edge by building up a global patent portfolio (47 patent applications submitted and 22 patents registered in world-wide). Innopresso received a Prime Minister Award at the Mobile Technology Awards in December 2019.

For more detailed information on Mokibo Folio, visit www.b2ge.fnd.to/mokifolio.

