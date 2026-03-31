Innormax, a Leading SAP Business Partner, Launches New Website to Enhance Visitor Experience

Innormax, SAP Business One Partner with more than 10 years of experience, l aunches a new redesigned website, now live, to streamline ERP Solutions for Manufacturers and Distributors

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance customer experience and reflect its decade-long expertise in enterprise resource planning, Innormax, a leading SAP Business One partner, has launched a newly redesigned website. This digital environment aims to provide customers with intuitive navigation and quick access to critical information, reinforcing Innormax's commitment to facilitating digital transformation for businesses. To explore the new website and its features, visit https://www.innormax.com.

"Over the last ten years, we've observed a consistent 'data friction' tax that costs mid-sized distributors approximately 15% to 20% in operational efficiency due to disconnected systems," said Tiran Mendis, CEO, Innormax. "Our new website isn't just a digital brochure; it's a blueprint for eliminating those silos. We are moving beyond simple accounting to provide a 'single source of truth' that connects sales, marketing, and the warehouse in real-time."

"Our goal with this launch was to create a digital environment that reflects the sophistication and efficiency we bring to our clients' operations," said Tiran Mendis, CEO of Innormax. "By bridging the gap between marketing automation and ERP powerhouses like SAP Business One, we help businesses eliminate data silos and accelerate growth."

Enhanced Digital Experience

The new website, built on the Webflow platform, features a modern design engineered for ease of use. This strategic overhaul makes it simpler for customers to navigate and quickly find relevant information, aligning the online presence with the high standards of service and efficiency Innormax delivers.

Key Website Features

The redesigned platform offers several core features designed to empower businesses at various stages of their digital transformation journey:

Industry-Specific Solutions: Detailed insights into how SAP Business One can be optimized for specific sectors, including manufacturing and wholesale distribution. Why it matters: Provides tailored guidance for businesses seeking industry-relevant ERP solutions.

Detailed insights into how can be optimized for specific sectors, including manufacturing and wholesale distribution. Provides tailored guidance for businesses seeking industry-relevant ERP solutions. Integration Expertise: Information on connecting essential business tools to create a unified "single source of truth" for company data. Why it matters: Helps businesses streamline operations and eliminate data silos through comprehensive integration strategies.

Information on connecting essential business tools to create a unified "single source of truth" for company data. Helps businesses streamline operations and eliminate data silos through comprehensive integration strategies. Resource Center: Access to thought leadership, project success stories, and technical guidance. Why it matters: Offers valuable insights and support for ongoing digital evolution and strategic decision-making.

This launch underscores Innormax's dedication to supporting its clients with robust SAP Business One solutions and an accessible, informative online resource.

About Innormax:

Innormax is a leading technology consultancy and SAP Business One partner based in San Diego, California. Specializing in ERP implementation, CRM integration, and business process automation, Innormax helps mid-market companies optimize their operations and achieve sustainable growth through smarter technology alignment. Innormax is a proud member of the INC. 5000 and an award recipient of the SAP Partner Excellence Award. For more information, contact Innormax here.

SOURCE Innormax