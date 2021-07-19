Innormax Announces New Website Launch

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innormax, one of the leading companies of business consulting, information technology, and professional services, is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website at innormax.com. The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information to provide value-added services with customers and business associates.

The revamped website encompasses all the Innormax services like ERP consulting, project management, and technical development for organizations worldwide.

"Our new website represents our investment not only in the look and feel of Innormax, but an investment in the experience of Innormax clients," says Tiran Mendis, CEO at Innormax Solutions, "We are improving our communications, web connectivity, and other critical online infrastructures to make our website easier to navigate and highlight our dedication to our customers."

Innormax's new website will be continuously updated on a regular basis with news of product updates, launches, regulatory changes, essential information, corporate milestones, and helpful resources. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and contact Innormax with any questions about their business offerings.

About Innormax

Innormax Solutions combines industry knowledge and technology with outstanding communications to build long term relationships. The main objective: enable Innormax clients to liberate their power through the application of ERP best practices and tools. Innormax provides guidance to help businesses achieve greater revenues, reduce inefficiencies, costs, and maximize profits.

Media Contact

Tiran Mendis

INNORMAX Solutions, LLC

12707 High Bluff Dr # 200

San Diego, CA 92130

Telephone: (619) 241-4100

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innormax

