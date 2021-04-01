Innospec's New Trident™ Bunker Fuel Additive Packages To Improve Flow Properties And Operability Of IMO 2020-Compliant ULSFO And VLSFO Fuels

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innospec Fuel Specialties (IFS), a division of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP), is pleased to announce the addition of its new Trident bunker fuel additives to the marine and bunker fuel market.

For many years, Innospec Fuel Specialties has provided refiners, suppliers, and ship owners with specialized products designed to meet the challenging nature of bunker fuels. The Trident product family is specifically formulated to help fuel blenders and suppliers meet specifications and enhance the quality, handling and operability of both ULSFO (ultra-low sulfur fuel oil) and VLSFO (very-low sulfur fuel oil) marine fuels.

Sara Logue, Innospec's Director of Strategic Accounts, explains, "The industry has learned a great deal since the new IMO 2020 regulations were introduced and has realized that basic compliance is not enough. We are very excited to introduce the Trident product line to help fuel blenders and suppliers move beyond the challenges of compliance and focus on providing superior quality fuels at improved economics."

A new bunker fuel lab in The Woodlands, TX enables Innospec to provide a holistic approach to analysing and treating bunker fuels. "Fully understanding how the newly formulated fuels perform, and what can be done to mitigate risk, will enhance suppliers' blending strategy," says Dr. Joseph Stark, Technical Director of Refinery and Marine Additives. "With their operational advantages—from improved fuel quality to greater detergency, sediment reduction to filter plugging prevention and an advanced ability to inhibit fuel degradation—Trident products will go a long way towards keeping bunker fuel suppliers and their customers going strong."

To learn more about Innospec's new Trident marine bunker fuel additive packages, information is available at TridentFuelAdditives.com.

Innospec, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP), is a leading international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,000 employees operating in over 24 countries. Innospec has major regional centers in the U.S., UK and Singapore, with production plants located in countries including the U.S., UK, France, Germany, and the Philippines. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Italy, Spain, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. In addition to its Fuel Specialties group, the company's other business segments are Oilfield Services, Performance Chemicals and Octane Additives.

SOURCE Innospec Fuel Specialties