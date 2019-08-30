Innotech Aviation Receives US FAA Supplemental Type Certification for Jetwave KA-Band Connectivity Installs

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group ("IEAG") announced today that it has received full US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval of its Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the installation of Honeywell JetWaveTM connectivity solution on US FAA registered Bombardier BD-700-1A10 Global aircraft – specifically the Bombardier Global Express, Global XRS and Global 6000 variants.

The US FAA approval provided to Innotech Aviation now supplements existing Transport Canada STC approval of both the system and radome installations on Bombardier Global aircraft and further extends to allow for radome installations on the BD-700-1A11 Global 5000 aircraft platform as well. Follow-on EASA approvals of the installations are expected in the coming months.

JetWave is Honeywell's cabin communications system offered in partnership with Inmarsat, utilizing the Ka-band Global aircraft satellite network. The Honeywell JetWave is a next generation system offering high speed bandwidth and airborne connectivity via JetConneX. JetWave provides an aircraft solution which most closely matches the on-ground-in-the-office user experience expected by clients - together with the ability to further support the growth of connectivity demands well into the future.

As part the Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group, Innotech has long been known for being a premier provider of aircraft maintenance, inspection, installation and refurbishment services from its facilities located in Montreal. "We are excited about this important milestone which builds on our proud tradition of supporting aircraft owners and operators looking for airborne connectivity solutions for their Global business jets," said Frank Ercolanese, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group. "We look forward to fully leveraging our 40+ year Channel partner relationship with Honeywell together with our extensive maintenance, installation and refurbishment expertise to the benefit of our clients," he added.

About Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group

IEAG is a leading full-service provider of aviation and technical support services to business aircraft OEMs, owners, operators, and commercial airlines. Based in Montreal, Quebec, IEAG offers a full range of MRO and technical services, including non-destructive testing, and has maintenance capabilities and FBO services at airports across Canada. IEAG is also the exclusive authorized sales representative for Cessna in Canada and been an Authorized Service Facility in Toronto for over 40 years. With service agreements touching 58 aircraft, IEAG has complete aircraft management and flight operations capabilities, as well as a large portion of its business jet fleet available for charter under the Execaire and Image Air banners.

IEAG is a business unit of IMP Group Ltd, a Halifax-based company focused on global sustainable growth, and with over 3,500 experienced people delivering service, quality and value to customers across diverse sectors, such as aerospace, aviation, healthcare, information technology, hospitality, and property development.

