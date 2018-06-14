Innotech Nutrition is bringing its unique healthy products to AmeriMark

Cardioflex Q10 is a supportive nutritional supplement that maintains cardiovascular health. It is powered with Vitamin C to metabolize fats and proteins, collagen to connect tissue formation, L-Lysine — amino acid — to maintain good health and collagen formation, magnesium to metabolize macronutrients and maintain proper muscle function, Vitamin D to maintain strong teeth and bones, and to absorb calcium and phosphorous; and folate to firm red blood cells.

"We believe multiple approaches to healthcare are best for different health needs," Innotech CEO Wayne Friesen said. "There are areas of the body that holistic nutritionists are better adapted for, and areas where modern medicine is crucial. Innotech Nutrition takes from the best approaches of different healthcare sectors, including Western doctors, holistic healers, herbalists, and chiropractors."

Family-owned, Innotech Nutrition is based in Canada and produces diverse products that are focused on all aspects of health and well-being. These products, formulated by doctors, holistic nutritionists, biochemists and herbalists, are distributed to health food stores, pharmacies, doctors and e-commerce sites throughout North America.

"Our Wholy Tea Detox, which contains Milk Thistle Seed, Blessed Thistle, Dandelion Root, Marshmallow Root, Senna, Cascara, Turmeric, Aloe Leaf Gel, Ginger Root, help support your natural ability to cleanse by counteracting the accumulation of toxins and waste," Friesen said.

Innotech Nutrition detoxification products include vegan-friendly teas, Wholy Tea Detox & Cleanse and VIGR Wild Chaga Mushroom Chunks, a birch chaga mushroom that is brewed into a tea for immunity boosting properties and antioxidants.

For more information on Innotech Nutrition products, available now on www.stackednutrition.com, visit www.innotechnutrition.com.

