Innova Announces Sponsorship of MLF Bass Pro Tour Angler Miles Howe

Howe will showcase the Innova logo with "Car Repair Made Easy" tagline on his Ranger Z520L Comanche boat with Mercury 250 Pro Xs motor and Ford F-350 Diesel 4x4 CrewCab Dually truck. He will also wear the Innova logo prominently on his fishing jersey throughout the 2021 season, which includes tournaments in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, New York, South Carolina, and culminates with the 2021 MLF Tackle Warehouse championship on the Mississippi River, Aug. 17-22, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He will also fish the US Open in Nevada.

Howe made a splash onto the MLF circuit placing 71st overall during his rookie professional year in 2018 and moving up the ranks to 63rd place in 2019. He has three top 10 finishes in his professional career, and looks to have a successful 2021 season earning 83 points in the tour's kick-off tournament, held at Lake Okeechobee, Feb. 11-14, in Clewiston, Fla.

"We're excited to sponsor Miles and wish him much success in the 2021 Major League Fishing season," said John Cary, digital marketing manager, Innova Electronics. "Boat owners and fishermen have always relied on electrical testers and digital multimeters to troubleshoot tow vehicles, trailer lights and electronics such as depth finders and fish finders, so this sponsorship seems a natural fit to expose our brand to more fishing enthusiasts." Cary adds that as newer ski, surf and fishing boats become loaded with more OE and aftermarket electronics, it's important for enthusiasts to familiarize themselves with products to safely troubleshoot them by knowing how to view voltages and apply power or ground to test circuits.

For over 30 years Innova has been a leading provider of OBD2 diagnostic tools, electrical testers, digital multimeters, and other products for troubleshooting automotive issues, but has found its products are also used by boat, RV and personal watercraft owners. Electrical testers like the Innova 3347 DMM Inductive Amp will support isolating parasitic draws that could leave you stranded. And Innova's automotive diagnostic testers such as the 5210 CarScan Advisor with RepairSolutions2 offer an easy way to diagnose current check engine problems and predict upcoming issues that might keep your tow vehicle from getting you to the lake on time.

About Innova

Innova Electronics Corporation is a leading supplier of test equipment and diagnostic reporting for the automotive aftermarket, offering high-quality products, innovative diagnostics and value to customers. Innova products are distributed from facilities in the U.S. and Canada, as well as by major customers including AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, CarQuest, Canadian Tire, Pep Boys and others. All Innova products are researched, developed and designed from the ground up at the company's headquarters in Irvine, Calif, and feature licensed information. A pioneer in on-board diagnostic (OBD) systems, Innova has obtained more than 80 US patents related to automotive diagnostic tools and diagnostic processes for different applications, including diagnosing current defects, predicting future defects and autonomous/e-commerce solutions for facilitating sales of parts and services associated with vehicle present and future defects. For more information, visit www.innova.com.

