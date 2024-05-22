Innova Earns Recognition as an ASE Blue Seal of Excellence Business

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova Electronics Corporation today announced it has been recognized by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) as a Blue Seal of Excellence Business in the support business category. This distinction is awarded to research and engineering firms, diagnostic assistance services and other organizations that demonstrate a commitment to excellence by ensuring at least 75% of professionals performing functions related to support are ASE Certified.

"We are proud to receive the Blue Seal of Excellence, which is a testament to Innova's commitment to excellence in product development and support," said Keith Andreasen, Innova's Tool Product Manager, and ASE Master Automobile Technician. "We invest in hiring and training ASE Certified technicians because the knowledge gained from the process contributes to producing better products to help our customers diagnose and repair modern vehicles."

To earn this recognition, each area of support offered by the company must be covered by at least one ASE-Certified professional. In addition to having at least 75% ASE Certified personnel, Innova is recognized for having professionals certified in the following areas for Blue Seal recognition: Auto: Electrical/Electronic Systems (A6) and Auto: Engine Performance (A8). Innova employs ASE Certified technicians with a range of certifications, including automobile, collision, advanced level diagnostics, exhaust, medium/heavy truck, parts, maintenance and light repair, among others. They work across all of the company's support departments from product development to customer service.

Innova prides itself on developing products by techs for techs – from award-winning OBD2 tools to the RepairSolutionsPRO community created to help professional technicians simplify and augment their vehicle diagnostic process. All of Innova's products are supported by a USA-based customer service team highly trained and backed by the same qualified ASE technicians who design its products. This ensures end users receive knowledgeable assistance from installation to application.

USA-based Innova Electronics Corporation is a leading supplier of test equipment and diagnostic reporting for the automotive aftermarket, offering high-quality products, innovative diagnostics and value to customers. Innova products are distributed from facilities in the U.S. and Canada, as well as by major customers including AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, CarQuest, Canadian Tire, Pep Boys and others. All Innova products are researched, developed and designed from the ground up at the company's headquarters in Irvine, Calif, and feature OE licensed information. A pioneer in on-board diagnostic (OBD) systems, Innova has obtained more than 125 US patents related to automotive diagnostic tools and diagnostic processes for different applications, including diagnosing current defects, predicting future defects and autonomous/e-commerce solutions for facilitating sales of parts and services associated with vehicle present and future defects. For more information, visit www.innova.com.

