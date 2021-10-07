Innova Hydrogen Corp. Announces Successful Results of Initial Prototype and Analysis of Hydrogen, Graphite and Graphene Produced

Following initial testing and analysis of hydrogen samples at the University of Alberta using its gas chromatography equipment, independent third-party results were submitted to a laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta which confirmed that high-purity hydrogen was produced through a permeable barrier.

Analysis of the solid carbon products was recently performed at the University of Alberta using X-ray diffraction, electron microscopes and Raman spectra analysis which confirmed the presence of both graphite and graphene (see figure 1). This has major significance to the value-add chain, including lowering the Company's per unit hydrogen cost when capturing this additional revenue stream. Graphite and graphene are highly valuable materials used in a wide range of applications such as batteries, solar cells, biomedical devices, electronics, superconductors, construction materials, sporting goods, clothing and aerospace, to name just a few.

Figure 1: Innova Sample Graphite and Graphene Molecules at 11,510 Magnification

Plans for Innova's prototype optimization and lab pilot along with the marketing of Innova's technology to strategic financial investors, industry partners and customers continue to advance. Various materials have been procured and modeling is under way to enhance the already successful initial lab prototype. An updated presentation including Innova's path forward will be made available on the Company's website at www.innovahydrogen.com.

Brian Alford, President & CEO, commented, "The results obtained over the past few weeks validate Innova's strategy to become a leader in the pursuit and development of best-in-class, low cost, clean hydrogen technology. We are producing pure hydrogen and valuable graphite and graphene with zero carbon emissions."

About Innova Hydrogen Corp.

Innova's vision is to develop zero-emission, clean energy technologies to produce carbon-free hydrogen energy and high-quality, high-demand by-products.

Innova's revolutionary, proprietary HIPTM technology transcends existing carbon-emission processes currently used within the energy sector by creating valuable products with zero carbon emissions: high-purity hydrogen gas and customizable, tailor-made graphite/graphene.

Innova's current intellectual property includes patent pending technology for hydrogen and graphite/graphene production, which will be relied upon to support a global patent protection strategy, and a roadmap for additional proprietary advancements in clean energy technology.

