Innova Introduces Powered Circuit Tester to its Automotive Test and Tune Line

"This powered circuit tester has been developed with input from master technicians to meet Innova's stringent design standards and commitment to offer products that make it easier and faster to diagnose and repair vehicles," said Bob Madison, Innova's director of technical services. "Longtime Innova users will recognize that the patent-pending powered circuit tester swivel head is inspired by the functionality of our top selling timing lights for use in cramped, hard-to-reach locations."

The 5420 Power Check lets users quickly and safely test and apply power/ground to switches, relays, fans and electrical circuits to see if they power on to troubleshoot a range of automotive issues. Power output options include 3V, 5V and 12/24V applications. Its digital screen and two-color LEDs accurately display the system voltage (red = low / green = good) reading and power/ground for quick readings of electrical circuits. Simply connect the 6-foot extension cable or additional 14-foot included cable to the battery and use the metal probe to test circuits. Innova's Power Check also features a proprietary swivel-head, which enables the user to access difficult-to-reach areas. Its 10 MegOhm impedance provides enhanced safety for automotive electrical system testing such as inputs to a car or truck's PCM. Designed for commercial use by professional automotive technicians, the 5420 Power Check MSRP is $100, which is competitively priced for DIY users as well.

The Innova® 5420 Power Check is now available online at www.innova.com, and in retail store locations, including AutoZone.

About Innova

Innova Electronics Corporation is a leading supplier of test equipment and diagnostic reporting for the automotive aftermarket, offering high-quality products, innovative diagnostics and value to customers. Innova products are distributed from facilities in the U.S. and Canada, as well as by major customers including AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, CarQuest, Canadian Tire, Pep Boys and others. All Innova products are researched, developed and designed from the ground up at the company's headquarters in Irvine, Calif, and feature licensed information. A pioneer in on-board diagnostic (OBD) systems, Innova has obtained more than 80 US patents related to automotive diagnostic tools and diagnostic processes for different applications, including diagnosing current defects, predicting future defects and autonomous/e-commerce solutions for facilitating sales of parts and services associated with vehicle present and future defects. For more information, visit www.innova.com .

PR CONTACT:

Kristin Brocoff

C: 949-400-4899E

[email protected]

SOURCE Innova Electronics Corporation