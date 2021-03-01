Innova Medical Group Announces New Chairman and Chief Medical Officer

Innova Medical Expands Leadership to Help Grow its COVID-19 Testing and Other Medical Technologies Tweet this

Rogers comes to Innova from Citigroup, where he was most recently the Global Head of Technology Strategy and Solutions. In this role, Rogers created partnerships between established companies and promising startups, and shepherded many high-profile technology companies through capital formation, as well as mergers and acquisitions. As diagnostic medicine moves toward incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning, Rogers' experience in the field will assure that Innova continues to deliver sophisticated and equitable diagnostic tests. Rogers has also been named Chief Executive Officer of Pasaca Capital, the parent company of Innova Medical Group.

Dr. Malan has built a long record of scientific and medical innovation, both in his most recent role as the Senior Vice President of clinical research at Quantum Material Corporation and through his specialized research in stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine. He previously served as Chief Medical Officer for iQuantum Labs, founded the investigational research for adipose derived cell therapies at the Center for Regenerative Cell Medicine, and served as Medical Director for adipose tissues services at Celebration Stem Cell Labs in Arizona. He holds board certifications from the American Board of Regenerative Medicine, the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. He earned his medical degree from University of Arizona College of Medicine.

"All the challenges of the past year have demonstrated the need for simple, rapid and accessible diagnostic tests – for COVID-19 and for other diseases," said Dr. Todd Malan, Innova's new Chief Medical Officer. "Innova has established itself as a leader in manufacturing and distributing indispensable tests to nations around the world, and I'm proud to lead its medical team as we build on our expertise and capacity to help fight this global pandemic and develop additional innovative tools for healthcare in the future."

"I'm excited to welcome Sean and Todd to the Innova team," said CEO Daniel Elliott. "Our company is experiencing rapid growth and we are working non-stop to meet the needs of our clients around the world whose citizens and employees rely on our tests to stay safe and get back to work. I've got tremendous confidence that these two new Innova executives are up to the challenge."

Innova Medical Group, Inc. delivers better global health outcomes with its deep expertise in testing and unique offerings in diagnostic medical devices and services that help tackle some of the world's most challenging healthcare problems. Innova specializes in innovative screening, testing and diagnostics for cancer, heart disease, arterial calcification, stroke, and virus detection focused on infectious disease. In response to the global pandemic, Innova developed an end-to-end ecosystem of rapid diagnostic and screening tests, along with digital reporting and tracing applications to help organizations manage the COVID-19 crisis.

