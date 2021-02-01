Innova Medical Group COVID Antigen Tests Capable of Detecting UK, South Africa and Brazil Variants

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova Medical Group, Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of rapid antigen test kits and leader in COVID-19 testing solutions globally, confirmed today that the company's SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test kits have successfully detected the several mutated strains that have become more widespread around the world in recent weeks. When coupled with Innova's expansive production capacity, the wide-ranging detection capabilities of Innova's rapid antigen tests continue Innova's importance as a critical partner to nations and businesses alike in containing these more contagious strains.

"As these dangerous strains show signs of increased transmisablity across communities, the global effort to eliminate COVID-19 requires frequent, comprehensive and equitable testing that can detect these emerging strains," said Daniel Elliott, President and CEO of Innova Medical Group. "We're proud to supply our partners around the world with cost-effective, readily available tests that can successfully detect and track the spread of multiple strains of the virus and ultimately play a major role in assisting the global health community in stamping out this pandemic."

Numerous scientific studies have shown that rapid antigen tests are an important tool for identifying infectious people quickly and equitably, even when they may not have symptoms of COVID-19, in ways that simply are not possible with slower, more expensive, lab-based tests. While the virus continues to morph its genetic ribonucleic acid ("RNA") to generate new and potentially more contagious variants, Innova's antigen test, which instead looks for multiple proteins in the virus, can often be a more effective tool in detecting new variants.

In recent weeks, leading scientists and health authorities in the US, UK, and several other nations have warned that the mutated strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus first discovered in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil appear to be more contagious than the original strains that emerged at the beginning of 2020. The increased prominence of these variants has highlighted the global need for an increased availability of cost-effective, rapid-result tests capable of detecting these strains.

The Innova test does just that and Innova can presently produce more than 10 million of them every single day. In addition, the company is actively hiring and staffing as it launches its ambitious initiative to produce an estimated 50 million antigen test kits per day by Spring of 2021.

About Innova Medical Group, Inc.

Innova Medical Group, Inc. delivers better global health outcomes with its deep expertise in testing and unique offerings in diagnostic medical devices and services that help tackle some of the world's most challenging healthcare problems. Innova specializes in innovative screening, testing and diagnostics for cancer, heart disease, arterial calcification, stroke, and virus detection focused on infectious disease. In response to the global pandemic, Innova developed an end-to-end ecosystem of rapid diagnostic and screening tests, along with digital reporting and tracing applications to help organizations manage the COVID-19 crisis.

