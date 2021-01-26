Innova Medical Group Starts COVID Rapid Test Kit Production in California

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova Medical Group, Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of rapid antigen test kits and leader in COVID-19 testing solutions globally, announced today that the company has officially started INNOVA SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Qualitative Test kit production in its new facilities in Southern California. With an initial capacity of 5 million test kits per day by the end of February and continuing to increase to 50 million rapid test kits per day in its expanded facilities in Orange County, California.

"With the United States, especially California, being hit hard by COVID-19, we are pleased our team got our Southern California facilities up and running on schedule," said Daniel Elliott, President and CEO of Innova Medical Group. "As we ramp up our production in two new facilities, we are committed to supporting our US customers and our home state in their efforts to provide an equitable solution to suppress the infection rate with frequent, cost-effective and easily accessible testing."

Numerous scientific studies have shown that rapid antigen tests are an important tool for identifying infectious people quickly and equitably, even when they don't have symptoms of COVID-19, in ways that are not possible with slower, more expensive, lab-based tests.

In a 4-week pilot project conducted in the City of Liverpool, UK in November 2020, nearly half a million people from all communities took Innova rapid antigen tests. Over 12,000 asymptomatic infectious people were identified who did not know they had the virus and were infectious to others. With results in less than 30 minutes, the city was able to isolate infectious people, reducing the spread of the virus, and keep their hospitality sector open for the December holidays.

With its rapid antigen test proven to capture greater than 95% of asymptomatic infectious people, Innova Medical Group has delivered more than 400 million COVID-19 test kits for public use in 20 countries including the United Kingdom, Hungary, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and for studies in the United States. Innova is under contract to deliver millions of additional test kits worldwide in the 1st Quarter of 2021. Many of these will ship from the Innova production site in California.

The company is actively hiring more than 1600 positions In Pasadena, Brea, Pomona and Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

About Innova Medical Group, Inc.

Innova Medical Group, Inc. delivers better global health outcomes with its deep expertise in testing and unique offerings in diagnostic medical devices and services that help tackle some of the world's most challenging healthcare problems. Innova specializes in innovative screening, testing and diagnostics for cancer, heart disease, arterial calcification, stroke, and virus detection focused on infectious disease. In response to the global pandemic, Innova developed an end-to-end ecosystem of rapid diagnostic and screening tests, along with digital reporting and tracing applications to help organizations manage the COVID-19 crisis.

