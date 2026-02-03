Innova NanoJet Technologies Donate 100 Air Purification Systems Valued at $300,000 to Orange County First Responders

SANTA ANA, Calif. and TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the health and safety of frontline public servants, Innova NanoJet Technologies Limited has announced the donation of 100 Innova Nanojet CDa Pro purification systems—totaling $300,000 in value—to the Orange County Professional Firefighters Association (Firefighters Association) and the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs (AOCDS). Under this collaboration each organization will receive 50 units to improve indoor air quality for those serving on the front lines.

Group photo with the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs (AOCDS) during the donation Innova NanoJet CDa Pro

The donation ceremonies, held in Santa Ana and Tustin on January 30, were attended by Dr. Charles Huang, founder of the Charles Huang Foundation, and CEO Lina Tullberg. As dedicated supporters of NanoJet technology, they highlighted this initiative as a vital collaborative effort between innovative industry, philanthropy, and public safety organizations.

Assemblymember Philip Chen, expressed his great pleasure in undertaking efforts to further support first responders and facilitated communications between public and private sector to further enhance public safety collaboration.

Innova NanoJet Technologies demonstrated how the systems work. The systems utilize a unique water-based nano-mist technology designed to clean and disinfect indoor air without the need for traditional filters or harmful chemicals. They provide healthy air, removing substances such as viruses, allergens, ultra-fine particles, bacteria, and odors in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner.

"Our frontline heroes routinely face extreme environments, from wildfire smoke to biological risks," said Dr. Charles Huang. "Through the Charles Huang Foundation's support of this collaboration we are proud to provide these professionals with the cleanest indoor air possible, ensuring their workplaces are as safe as the communities they protect."

Charles Huang Foundation's CEO Lina Tullberg added, "Innova Nanojet CDa Pro Series represents a breakthrough in sustainable protection. By eliminating the need for filters and reducing energy consumption, we are offering a solution that is both highly effective against viruses and environmentally conscious."

Representatives from both the Firefighters Association and AOCDS expressed deep appreciation for the contribution. These systems are expected to provide immediate relief and a healthier working environment for staff navigating the high-stress demands of public safety during peak flu and fire seasons.

About CDa Pro Air Purifier

The CDa Pro air purifier features Innova NanoJet's groundbreaking NanoJet platform technology, which releases trillions of nano-scale liquid droplets to physically remove airborne pollutants, viruses, and fine particles with over 99% efficiency. The system operates without traditional filters, reducing maintenance needs and solid waste production, while requiring only minimal water and electricity. This makes it highly suitable for large-scale air quality management in crisis situations and expansive medical environments.

About Innova NanoJet Technologies Ltd.

Innova NanoJet Technologies Ltd. is a pioneering technology company specializing in advanced air purification solutions through its NanoJet platform. The company's flagship Clean Air for Life CDa series, including the CDa Model-H for homes and the CDa Pro for commercial spaces, is designed to create pollution-free and virus-free indoor environments. Innova NanoJet is committed to improving global air quality through innovation and sustainable technology.

About Dr. Charles Huang Foundation

The Charles Huang Foundation is a private non-profit corporation with a mission to accelerate and encourage advanced education, health-related research, and entrepreneurship on a global platform. The Foundation works in partnership with governments, foundations, corporations, and institutions to establish educational and business opportunities to maximize the potential of aspiring scholars, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

About Dr. Charles Huang

Dr. Huang gained his MBA from Strathclyde in 1989 and his PhD in Marketing in 1994. He is a global business leader and founder and chairman of Pasaca Capital Inc, a California based private equity firm established in 2016 with a global focus on investing into innovative technologies and products. Pasaca Capital Inc. is a multi-billion-dollar evergreen fund with global portfolio companies in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, TMT, industrials & automation, and entertainment. One of Pasaca's firms is Innova Medical Group which developed the rapid lateral flow tests that are integral to many COVID-19 testing programs around the world, including in the UK.

