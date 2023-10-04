Innova Partners with FCA and AutoAuth to Grant Access to SGW for 7111 Users

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova Electronics Corporation today announced its 7111 Smart Diagnostic System (SDS) tablet is now authorized by AutoAuth for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. (FCA) to access the Secure Gateway (SGW) on 2018 and newer FCA vehicles. Starting today, SDS 7111 users can unlock FCA SGW-protected vehicles to perform enhanced functions.

SGW is a newer technology used by OEMs such as Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and RAM, to secure vehicle networks and control access. This module is similar to a firewall that prevents unauthorized vehicle network access, which may put vehicle systems and customers at risk. Without unlocking this gateway, access to a vehicle's diagnostic network will be limited. Functions that may be limited without unlocking include erasing OEM DTCs, performing OEM special functions and active tests, and Workshop Tools such as resets, relearns, routines and calibrations.

"Innova has a long history of partnering with OEMs and inking licensing agreements to ensure our tools provide users with safe and honest access to vehicle data," said ASE Certified Master Technician Keith Andreasen, Innova's tool product manager. "We expect our longstanding relationship with the OEs to play an important role in the development of Innova's pro tools, as more vehicle manufacturers implement this type of secure gateway."

To unlock FCA Secure Gateway Module-protected vehicles, SDS 7111 users should make sure they have the latest firmware and complete a one-time account set up with AutoAuth. For more information about how to unlock SGW, visit https://pro.repairsolutions.com/chrysler-secure-gateway.

The 7111 is designed for repair shop environments, enabling technicians to quickly access OBD2 and OEM diagnostics functions, and perform dealership-level bi-directional routines, self-tests and calibrations. Its OEM diagnostic functions allow instant access to vehicle systems with the ability to select a system such as adaptive cruise control or ABS for further diagnostics. Users can also view, graph, record and playback data for engine, transmission, ABS, SRS and TPMS. Workshop tools offer easy access to more than 30 of the most essential functions used daily such as ABS bleeding, DPF reset, EPB, steering angle reset, etc. For more information about the SDS 7111, which earned a 2021 MOTOR Top 20 Tool Award, visit here.

USA-based Innova Electronics Corporation is a leading supplier of test equipment and diagnostic reporting for the automotive aftermarket, offering high-quality products, innovative diagnostics and value to customers. Innova products are distributed from facilities in the U.S. and Canada, as well as by major customers including AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, CarQuest, Canadian Tire, Pep Boys and others. All Innova products are researched, developed and designed from the ground up at the company's headquarters in Irvine, Calif, and feature OE licensed information. A pioneer in on-board diagnostic (OBD) systems, Innova has obtained more than 125 US patents related to automotive diagnostic tools and diagnostic processes for different applications, including diagnosing current defects, predicting future defects and autonomous/e-commerce solutions for facilitating sales of parts and services associated with vehicle present and future defects. For more information, visit www.innova.com .

