Innova Releases Software and Firmware Updates to Optimize Automotive Diagnostic Experience

Free update provides OBD2 scanner users with expanded model year coverage, added functionality, and enhanced RepairSolutions2 app features

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova Electronics Corporation, a leading supplier of test equipment and diagnostic reporting for the automotive aftermarket, announces the availability of its latest software and firmware release for current generation OBD2 scanner tools and dongles. Innova diagnostic tool owners are encouraged to perform a software/firmware update to optimize performance and take advantage of added enhancements.

New / Added Features and Functions

RepairSolutions2 app updates now available featuring maintenance light reset, battery reset procedure and other expanded OBD2 tool features supporting most popular vehicle makes.

Coverage and support for vehicles through model year 2022

Improved OBD2 live data parameters (PID) list with quick selection to record data and submit it to the server via the RepairSolutions2 app

Expanded tool functions, including more active test and special function capabilities such as battery reset, battery initialization, battery and alternator test and maintenance light reset supporting popular vehicle makes, including GM, Chrysler, Ford, Honda, Hyundai and Nissan

Added QR code on packaging to make it easier for tool owners to download the RepairSolutions2 app. A free app that works as a companion to Innova OBD2 tools or as a stand-alone app, RepairSolutions2 lets users create vehicle health reports, get verified fixes and parts, see predicted repairs, and more.

The update also brings several enhancements and new features for compatible dongle tools, including the Innova 1000 CarScan Mobile device that enables users to turn their smartphone into an advanced OBD2 scanner. New features and functions include maintenance and oil light reset, battery reset procedures, battery initialization for compatible BMW, Ford and Volvo vehicles, as well as the ability to perform battery and alternator tests.

Innova OBD tool owners should reference their user's manual or visit the Innova Product Support page to check coverage and get instructions for available updates.

Enhanced RepairSolutions2 App

Earlier this year, Innova released its redesigned RepairSolutions2 app to benefit more vehicle owners. The update included a new U/I to help DIYers maximize their Innova OBD2 scanner use to fix issues faster, as well as a no-tool option to provide drivers with valuable vehicle health and maintenance information even if they don't yet own an OBD scanner. With more than 1.5 million downloads, RepairSolutions2 is a top 20 automotive app in both the Apple App and Google Play stores, garnering positive reviews from tool owners and non-tool owners alike. Reviewers describe the tool and app combo as "…amazing," "easier for the do it yourself mechanic," and an "accurate diagnostic of what is happening with your vehicle."

No Tool, No Problem

Previously available only as a guided diagnostic companion app to pair with Innova OBD2 scan tools , the RepairSolutions2 app recently added functionality for non-tool owners. Anyone who owns a car, light truck, SUV, minivan or hybrid is encouraged to download the RepairSolutions2 app to access valuable vehicle health and maintenance information including scheduled maintenance, safety recalls, predicted repairs, 5-year cost to own and diagnostic code lookup.

When paired with an Innova OBD2 scanner, the app also offers added benefits such as guided repair diagnostics and troubleshooting check engine light issues, effect on vehicle, number of available verified DTC fixes, videos on the repair process, and in-app parts ordering through automated LifeTime link from participating automotive retailers including Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, Walmart and others. LifeTime link is Innova's method for supporting aftermarket retail partners to help retain customers and grow business by driving customers back to their physical or online stores for convenient parts purchases. Over the past three decades, Innova has built one of the world's largest vehicle health and diagnostic platforms with verified fixes, parts and guidance to troubleshoot vehicle problems, including check engine light issues.

Current RepairSolutions2 app users who have selected automatic updates will be able to use the updated app immediately, while others will see the "new update available" prompt and are encouraged to download the latest version.

About Innova

For more than 30 years, Innova Electronics Corporation has been a leading supplier of test equipment and diagnostic reporting for the automotive aftermarket, offering high-quality products, innovative diagnostics and value to customers. Innova products are distributed from facilities in the U.S. and Canada, as well as by major automotive retail customers including Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, AutoZone, CarQuest, Canadian Tire, Harbor Freight, NAPA Auto Parts, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Pep Boys and others. All Innova products are researched, developed and designed from the ground up at the company's headquarters in Irvine, Calif, and feature licensed information. A pioneer in on-board diagnostic (OBD) systems, Innova has obtained more than 80 US patents related to automotive diagnostic tools and diagnostic processes for different applications, including diagnosing current defects, predicting future defects and autonomous/e-commerce solutions for facilitating sales of parts and services associated with vehicle present and future defects. For more information, visit www.innova.com.

