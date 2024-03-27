Innova RepairSolutions2 App Now Available in Spanish

App works alone or pairs with compatible OBD2 scanners to deliver valuable vehicle care and repair information

IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova Electronics Corporation, a leading supplier of test equipment and diagnostic reporting for the automotive aftermarket, today announced its RepairSolutions2 mobile app is now available in Spanish. With nearly 2 million downloads to date, the popular RepairSolutions2 app is available from the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Innova RepairSolutions2 app is now available in Spanish. The app works alone or pairs with compatible OBD2 scanners to deliver valuable vehicle care and repair information to help users troubleshoot car problems and get vehicle-specific, technician-verified fixes.

RepairSolutions2 is a free companion app to help Innova OBD2 scanner users access valuable repair data to maximize tool usage as well as to save time and money troubleshooting and repairing car problems. The app also offers functionality and valuable vehicle health and maintenance information to benefit non-OBD2 tool owners.

RepairSolutions2 app users can easily switch from English to Spanish in the Settings section of the app.

"Nearly one-third of the Hispanic population performs their own vehicle maintenance and repairs, so it is important to Innova and our automotive retail partners that we enable our tool and app users to choose the language they're most comfortable with," said Irving Delgado, product manager, Innova Electronics, Corp. "Innova's database is one of the largest and most comprehensive automotive repair databases available, so it was no small task to properly translate the data."

The RepairSolutions2 app pairs seamlessly with Innova's OBD2 scanners and dongles for optimized tool use, offering maintenance and repair troubleshooting guidance, including vehicle-specific, technician-verified fixes sourced from Innova's comprehensive automotive repair database. Its intuitive design lets Innova OBD2 tool and dongle owners see high-level vehicle data or access tool and vehicle-supported functions like whole system scan, brake life, oil life, transmission fluid temperature, view and record live data, and erase codes. In addition to seeing repair information in Spanish, app users can now email, text or print a PDF report of their vehicle scans to friends, family, customers, or to an automotive technician or shop for a second opinion.

Anyone who owns a car, light truck, SUV, minivan or hybrid can download the RepairSolutions2 app to access valuable vehicle care information, even if they don't own an Innova OBD2 tool yet by skipping the "pair tool" function and entering the vehicle's VIN and mileage. The app's Vehicle Care section includes safety recalls, technical service bulletins, warranty status, manufacturer scheduled maintenance, predicted repairs, 5-year cost to own analysis, DTC look ups with layman's definitions, effect on vehicle, and number of available verified DTC fixes. It also offers in-app parts ordering from the user's preferred automotive retailer to save time searching for parts.

App users who want a second opinion or encounter a repair that's beyond their ability, can also use the app to "Schedule Repair" with a trusted RepairPal network technician.

About Innova

USA-based Innova Electronics Corporation is a leading supplier of test equipment and diagnostic reporting for the automotive aftermarket, offering high-quality products, innovative diagnostics and value to customers. Innova products are distributed from facilities in the U.S. and Canada, as well as by major customers including AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, CarQuest, Canadian Tire, Pep Boys and others. All Innova products are researched, developed and designed from the ground up at the company's headquarters in Irvine, Calif, and feature OE licensed information. A pioneer in on-board diagnostic (OBD) systems, Innova has obtained more than 125 US patents related to automotive diagnostic tools and diagnostic processes for different applications, including diagnosing current defects, predicting future defects and autonomous/e-commerce solutions for facilitating sales of parts and services associated with vehicle present and future defects. For more information, visit www.innova.com.

PR CONTACT:

Kristin Brocoff

C: 949-400-4899

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Innova Electronics Corporation