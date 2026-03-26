Innova Solutions Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Large Employers 2026

ATLANTA, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova Solutions, a global technology and talent solutions provider, announced today that it has been named one of America's Best Large Employers 2026 by Forbes. This achievement highlights the company's enduring commitment to cultivating an environment where people feel supported, inspired, and equipped to reach their full potential.

The Forbes list, developed in collaboration with Statista, is based on feedback from more than 100,000 employees across organizations of 1,000 or more U.S. workers. Respondents share their perspectives on key workplace elements such as leadership trust, opportunities for advancement, cultural strength, and overall satisfaction—making the ranking one of the most meaningful indicators of how employees truly feel about where they work.

"This recognition from Forbes is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the lived experiences of our employees," said Shivani Sardana Vohra, SVP of Talent Strategy & Culture at Innova Solutions. "We've built our culture around the idea that people thrive when they are encouraged to be bold, supported in their aspirations, and empowered to contribute in ways that make a difference. This distinction reinforces the impact of that commitment."

A Workplace Designed for Growth, Inclusion, and Innovation

Innova Solutions continues to advance its employee experience through focused initiatives that support professional growth, spark innovation, and foster meaningful community across its global workforce.

The company offers continuous learning opportunities—including certification programs, leadership development, and hands‑on exposure to emerging technologies—that equip employees to build future‑ready skills.

Innovation remains central to the culture, with companywide hackathons, global challenges, and thought‑leadership competitions encouraging teams to explore new ideas and push the boundaries of what's possible. Partnerships with leading technology providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google further enable experimentation and co‑creation.

Employees also stay connected through active and expanding Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that champion belonging and engagement across the organization. Complementing these programs are flexible work models, comprehensive benefits, wellness resources, and educational support designed to help employees and their families thrive.

To discover more about careers at Innova Solutions, visit https://innovasolutions.com/careers/.

About Innova Solutions

Innova Solutions is a global technology and talent partner specializing in transformative digital solutions. Founded in 1998, we empower client success through bold innovation, exceptional talent, and unwavering partnership – helping organizations modernize, scale, and deliver measurable technology outcomes.

With the launch of AIFICIENT™, our enterprise AI offering, we embed intelligence across the full technology delivery lifecycle and close the AI outcome gap by turning ambition into measurable results. Combined with our deep talent communities across digital and AI product engineering, digital assurance, data engineering, cloud, and enterprise applications, AIFICIENT delivers meaningful impact at scale.

Together, these capabilities enable our clients across industries to operate smarter and move faster in an AI-driven world.

To learn more, visit www.innovasolutions.com.

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Stephanie Toone

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SOURCE Innova Solutions, Inc.