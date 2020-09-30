Innova Technologies is Launching a Wall Organiser and a Vertical Garden

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliclap is the first magnetic and modular wall organizer that helps improve productivity levels, household organization, and storage needs. This smart and flexible storage unit is stylish, simple, functional, and brings an easy solution to even growing plants indoors. It's now launching a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo and will be delivering the product to backers in December this year.

Life can get pretty messy, but people's homes don't have to. Cliclap modular wall organizer is ideal for those who can't focus when things are not in their place. Also, design enthusiasts will appreciate it as it not only puts things back in order but also looks great. "We are very passionate about creating customizable organizational systems available to everyone. Our team has over 10 years of developing practical and aesthetically pleasing products," says Andy Ke, the CEO of the company. "We're driven by the need to provide clean and attractive solutions to our customers' organizational needs and are very excited to be bringing the Cliclap modules to the U.S. market. Our versatile and functional wall organizer increases productivity and reduces the amounts of stress people feel when they live in messy environments," he adds.

Check out this video to see how exactly Cliclap works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njXZLvXPZCE&feature=youtu.be.

Feature highlights

Efficient, organizational solution for small space living

15 versatile magnetic accessories for stylish and organized walls

The grid system that keeps all parts of the Cliclap modular wall aligned

Strong magnets, which can hold up to 4 lb on the walls

Soil-less and hassle-free wall garden technology

Flower pots that allow you to grow your own personal garden using the ground-breaking PAFCAL sponge material

About Innova Technologies

The company's mission is to create cutting-edge organization solutions for small-space living and to create a balance inspired organizational or interior garden solutions with sustained success. This means less clutter, more space, and a style upgrade. They want to bring their customers increased productivity, efficiency, and creativity.

For more product information, please contact [email protected], download the press kit or visit https://cliclap.co/.

Media Contact

Lucie Simikova, [email protected].

