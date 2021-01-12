Innovaccer Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, a leading healthcare technology company, today announced that its FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

Innovaccer is committed to the privacy and security of healthcare data. Innovaccer's core solution, including the Data Activation Platform and Customer Portal Platform hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS), is HITRUST CSF Certified. This achievement demonstrates to customers that Innovaccer upholds the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and other information.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's core solution, including the Data Activation Platform and Customer Portal Platform hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS), has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Innovaccer in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"In times like these, healthcare organizations are under great pressure to deliver the best care to patients while meeting complex compliance and privacy requirements. At Innovaccer, we believe in harnessing the true potential of health data and enable every stakeholder to care as one," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"HITRUST is continually innovating to help streamline and simplify how organizations assess information risk and manage compliance in a cloud environment," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "We are happy that Innovaccer has taken the steps needed to achieve HITRUST CSF Certification—a designation which provides added confidence to their customers."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

