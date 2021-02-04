Innovaccer Expands Leadership Team With Addition of Jeff McHugh as Regional Vice President of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, today announced that Jeff McHugh has joined Innovaccer as its Regional Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Jeff will focus on driving growth by identifying opportunities for healthcare organizations to leverage Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform to improve care coordination, quality, and cost-effectiveness.

Most recently, Jeff was Senior Vice President of Sales at R1 RCM, the leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services for hospitals, health systems and physician groups. Prior to R1 RCM, Jeff served as the Director, Enterprise Strategy at athenahealth, where he was responsible for selling the company's cloud-based electronic medical record, revenue cycle management, and population healthcare coordination services to hospital-based practices, academic medical centers, and nonprofit organizations. His previous strategic leadership roles have included Sales Director, North America for Carestream Health; Regional VP of Sales for Merge Healthcare, and; Sales Manager for Emdeon Practice Services (WebMD).

Jeff brings more than 20 years of experience in sales and account management in fast-paced environments, with a strong understanding of the changing needs of complex healthcare systems.

"I'm passionate about growing companies to their full potential, and Innovaccer has a truly remarkable platform to support integrated, patient-centered care," said McHugh. "I'm excited to be joining a great team and looking forward to applying my sales knowledge and experience to help Innovaccer grow revenue and expand its footprint."

"Innovaccer has been on a mission to help healthcare professionals care as one for their patients by delivering a unified patient record in a smart, open platform," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Jeff's expertise will help us expand our market reach and deepen our relationship with our existing customers so that we can maximize our impact on improving the quality and cost-effectiveness of patient care."

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The company is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in Population Health Management and #1 customer-rated vendor by Blackbook. Using its Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer unifies patient records and leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and facilitate whole-person care. Its solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers, employers and life sciences companies. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has helped healthcare organizations unify records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600M in savings for the healthcare ecosystem.

