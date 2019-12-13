Innovaccer Joins the AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program. The APN Global Startup is a unique "white glove" support and go-to-market (GTM) Program for selected startup APN Partners, so that they can build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate their growth. To be selected for the APN Global Startup Program, Innovaccer has to meet pre-defined criteria, including a clear, demonstrated product-market fit for an innovative enterprise tech product, be backed and recommended by a top-tier venture capital firm, and have a strategic commitment to building their AWS and cloud expertise.

The APN Global Startup Program enables qualifying startups to gain product design wins, visibility, exposure, leads, and commercial opportunities made possible with exclusive APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM) with deep AWS knowledge and startup business experience, that guide startups in their growth journey with APN. By becoming an APN Global Startup Partner, Innovaccer will receive benefits ranging from a tailor-made plan for mapping the startup needs and opportunities to a selection of AWS services and APN programs, promotion support to drive visibility and awareness around the startup offering, to resources for helping startups sell and deploy innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared end-customers.

"Today, healthcare is disconnected; healthcare needs to organize information and make it more accessible. The need for unified patient records is critical in making patient care journey better," commented Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO at Innovaccer. "By joining the APN Global Startup Program we'll be able to leverage the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. We are excited to be at the forefront of providing a tech platform that can use this value-engineering to generate custom insights and activate data," he concluded.

Innovaccer is a leading healthcare technology company that is pioneering the Data Activation Platform™ which is custom-built to advance the goal of developing a patient-centered, connected care delivery continuum. Its smart platform creates a unified patient record and applications for healthcare provider and payer use to enable transparent, real-time and collaborative care delivery. Working with AWS enables Innovaccer to streamline U.S. healthcare data, improve the care delivery process and reduce costs and unnecessary utilization of resources.

Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform™ has been successfully implemented in healthcare institutions, government organizations, and corporate enterprises including Catholic Health Initiatives, MercyOne, Orlando Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Stratifi Health. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. The APN is a global program helping partners build a successful AWS-based business, by helping organizations build, market, and sell their offerings. The APN provides valuable business, technical, and marketing support, to help startups achieve exponential growth.

About Innovaccer - Innovaccer is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more patient-centered care. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform™ has been successfully implemented in healthcare institutions, government organizations, and corporate enterprises including Catholic Health Initiatives, MercyOne, Orlando Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Stratifi Health. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified more than 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings. For more information, please visit Innovaccer.com.

