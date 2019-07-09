Innovaccer Launches Data Activation Solution to Enable ACOs' Seamless Transition to Value-Based Care

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey suggests that 71% of accountable care organizations would rather quit the Medicare Shared Savings Program than assume down risks. Although ACOs are leading the transition from volume-based care to value-based care, a lot of them face the lack of confidence in meeting the quality and cost benchmarks.

When ACOs don't have adequate knowledge and control over the network, earning shared savings can be quite challenging. Data from disparate sources such as EHRs, payer claims, PMS and HIEs are pieces of a network's puzzle, and they have to be put together in harmony to get a clear understanding of how the processes work and how they can be improved.

To assist accountable care organizations in gathering drilled down insights into their network and enhance their shared savings, Innovaccer Inc., the leading San Francisco-based data activation company, announced the launch of its ACO solution. The solution offers fast and reliable integration of data with 200+ pre-built connectors. It aggregates, analyzes, and activates healthcare data from all over the network and enables interoperability within the organization to improve the overall quality of care.

Along with this, ACOs can also leverage Innovaccer's machine learning algorithms and cutting edge analytics to identify inefficiencies in processes and gaps in care to boost clinical outcomes. With this solution, the ACOs will have smart insights and automated workflows to find the blind spots in their network and drive efficiency in their care processes. The solution also enables ACOs to monitor their performance across multiple quality measures and take measures to improve it.

Additionally, Innovaccer's solution can shed light on the state of population health in the area of operation of an ACO. Such insights can be instrumental for ACO leaders to formulate timely interventions to enhance population health. With activated data that can assist ACOs in viewing the short and long term impact of their strategies, we might see a significant number of ACOs making a shift to downside risk contracts. Using the Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer's ACO customers have successfully generated $264 million in shared savings in PY 2017.

"ACOs are supposed to spearhead the transition of US healthcare from volume to value-based care. However, we are still far away from realizing this dream," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "With our ACO solution, we aim to bring true efficiency to the torchbearers of value-based care and enable them to deliver the right care at the right time through a unified approach."

Innovaccer recently launched its Outreach Management solution to streamline patient-provider collaboration at each step of care delivery, the Pediatric Care Management solution to bring together information that spans across multiple venues, clinicians, and stages of life, and the revolutionary AI-assisted SDOH Management solution to address the social determinants of health.

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data activation company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. Innovaccer's aim is to make full use of all the data healthcare has worked so hard to collect by righting the wrongs of healthcare technology, doing away with long-standing problems and replacing them with ideal solutions. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the US across more than 500 locations, enabling over 10,000 providers to transform care delivery and work as one. Innovaccer's solutions have successfully activated data for several institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco and has offices all over the United States and Asia.

