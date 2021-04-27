Innovaccer Launches Enterprise Data Platform for Payers on the Innovaccer Health Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, has launched its Enterprise Data Platform for payers on the Innovaccer Health Cloud. The solution will enable healthcare payers to accelerate digital transformation, facilitate interoperability, foster collaboration across stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem, and comply with regulatory requirements.

Payers are striving to innovate rapidly to meet changing constituent and regulatory expectations. There is an increasing need to transform infrastructure as disparate data sources, legacy systems, and inherently expensive data storage approaches hamper payers' ability to innovate. Innovaccer's Enterprise Data Platform for payers consolidates data from various sources, cleanses and enhances it to ensure usability, provides access to unified member records, and requires minimal on-premise infrastructure changes. The analytics layer and customizable workflows on top of the platform help payers anticipate member and provider needs before they occur to improve health outcomes, experience and cost.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Interoperability and Patient Access final rule, payers are required to facilitate the exchange of member data across the healthcare value chain. Innovaccer's Enterprise Data Platform allows payers to make health data from various sources available to members through industry-standard APIs for CMS compliance. Gartner and IDC have recognized Innovaccer for its CMS-compliant API solution.

"Fragmented data and siloed applications have caused inefficiencies for U.S. healthcare," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "A connected care framework that makes it possible for healthcare participants to share data seamlessly and create cost-effective and efficient workflows needs to be built. New CMS regulations and growing consumerism have reinforced the need for healthcare interoperability and data transparency to generate value from healthcare services. With the Innovaccer Health Cloud, payers can access a single, unified repository of health data to assist providers and members in improving care quality and outcomes."

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies member data across systems and care settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across over 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

