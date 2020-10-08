Innovaccer Launches Risk Adjustment Solution for Improved Coding Accuracy

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, has launched its Risk Adjustment Solution. Leveraging Innovaccer's industry-leading, FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform, providers can better segment their population to refine the risk scoring process and improve coding accuracy and efficiency, thereby improving performance on risk-based contracts. The solution utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to make risk predictions. By improving care management workflows, Innovaccer works to help all members of the health team care as one.

Innovaccer's solution is designed to address end-to-end risk adjustment needs by allowing providers to use actionable insights on dropped codes and suspected codes across various risk models. The solution works with the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid hierarchical condition categories (CMS-HCC), Department of Health and Human Services hierarchical condition categories (HHS-HCC), and the Chronic Illness and Disability Payment System (CDPS), helping providers improve coding accuracy.

Providers can identify codes that can be integrated into the EHR using simple steps through advanced risk adjustment analytics. Innovaccer's platform can also segment the patient population based on risk scores available through historical data and provide dashboards to identify details related to Risk Adjustment Factor (RAF) and risk capture trends. Providing curated insights to risk coders prevents them from having to switch between multiple screens, reducing the time spent on coding processes.

"Innovaccer's Risk Adjustment Solution caters to all risk management needs through one seamless platform. It is AI and NLP ready, and by leveraging the platform's smarter workflows and actionable insights, providers can decrease time spent on risk-related coding by up to 40%. The solution helps providers to refine the risk scoring process and improve coding accuracy and efficiency for improved performance on risk-based contracts," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer.

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

