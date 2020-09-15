Innovaccer Listed as Sample Vendor in Gartner's Three Latest Hype Cycle Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, was listed as Sample Vendor in a triad of Hype Cycle reports by Gartner titled "Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2020," "Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2020," and "Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2020".

Not too long ago, Innovaccer was named in several Gartner reports including "Healthcare Collaboration Point for CIOs: Referral Management," "5 Actions U.S. Healthcare Payer CIOs Must Take When Purchasing Risk Adjustment Management Systems," "Healthcare Provider CIOs: Get Ahead of AI Innovation With Strong AI Governance," "Drive a New Data and Analytics Architecture to Match Your Digital Healthcare Provider Needs," and "Prepare for CMS Interoperability and Patient Access API Compliance for U.S. Healthcare Payers," in the last-mentioned report it is stated that "CMS mandates that healthcare payers in government programs like Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid share clinical and claims data with members and member-selected third parties. CIOs must evaluate FHIR API and repository solutions, as well as implement consent management to comply."

According to the Hype Cycle for Healthcare Provider, 2020, "The digital health platform will enhance and improve many areas of the healthcare provider business. Depending on the digital ambition and scope of each organization or ecosystem, the Digital Health Platform will typically enable new digital clinical and business capabilities across consumer engagement, care delivery, real-time healthcare operations, and health analytics including precision medicine and health."

"While the COVID-19 headwinds have shown inverse relation with growth trajectories in other industries, on the contrary, the healthcare sector is witnessing rapid-remodeling in the regulatory compliance space coupled with stimulant adoption of emerging technologies owing to 'prehistoric' data systems and revenue models going out of date faster than ever before. Innovaccer has been a catalyst in lifting off this burden, reducing existing gaps leading to cost optimization efforts, navigating dynamic regulatory barriers all within a short span of time," stated Sandeep Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Innovaccer.

The Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2020 states "Life science leaders need to look at each of the technologies in their portfolios and make a determination on how those technologies support their digital strategies."

Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Innovaccer commented that, "Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform assists healthcare professionals in transforming care delivery strategies in conjunction to drive the transition of their enterprise operating model. This doubles up to becoming more receptive of the ever-evolving and disruptive technological developments." We believe that the latest mentions have really highlighted the Innovaccer's massive role in resolving the industry's plight tackling from multiple directions for a plethora of stakeholders," he added.

Gartner in its Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers stated that, "A provider/partner engagement hub is a platform that combines data about providers (like demographics and performance information) with data about members (like quality gaps) to facilitate seamless interactions across administrative and care coordination domains."

Innovaccer has been named as a sample vendor under the "Health Data Curation and Enrichment" technology category in all of the 3 Hype Cycle reports. Along with that, Innovaccer has also been mentioned in the Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2020 report, under the analysis for the "Clinical Data Integration" technology category.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR®-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified more than 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

