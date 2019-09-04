Innovaccer Mentioned by Gartner in 4 Recent Healthcare Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., the San Francisco-based leading data activation company, was cited in the recent Gartner reports. The four reports are titled Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2019, Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2019, Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2019, and U.S. Healthcare Payer CIOs: Achieve Provider Engagement Through Data, Analytics and CRM (available to Gartner subscribers).

According to the Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2019, "This Hype Cycle provides critical input for strategic planning by tracking the maturity levels and adoption rates of emerging payer technologies and approaches. U.S. healthcare payer CIOs should use this research to plan their investments to optimize and transform." On the other hand, according to the Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2019, "This Hype Cycle provides critical input for strategic planning. It helps CIOs communicate with a range of stakeholders on future directions for health IT, analytics and medical innovation. It also supports CIOs' informed decision making to identify, understand and prioritize significant investments."

The Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2019 states, "Life science organizations' commercial model is under attack. Accelerating medical innovation, emboldened payers, frustrated patients and digital disruptors are forcing CEOs to deliver transformation. CIOs should use this research to assess and implement emerging technologies for success."

We believe these reports have been released at a crucial junction of the ongoing large-scale push towards leveraging data to put patients over paperwork through initiatives such as Blue Button 2.0. In today's time, emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence have become an integral part of payer and provider organizations' future strategies since they hold the promise to transform the care paradigm and steer healthcare towards efficiency.

"CIOs must mature their enterprise architecture (EA) practice and carefully sequence execution because there are interdependencies — particularly on the pervasive need for data, analytics and real-time capabilities," said the Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2019, authored by Laura Craft, VP Analyst, Gartner's Healthcare Industry's Research group, and Mike Jones, VP Analyst.

Innovaccer has been named as a sample vendor in the "Health Data Curation and Enrichment Hub" technology category in all of the 3 Hype Cycle reports. Along with that, in the Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2019 report, it has also been mentioned under the "Clinical Data Integration" and "Accountable Care Organization" technology categories. Further, Innovaccer was mentioned in the "Accountable Care Organization" category in the Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2019 report as well.

The report, titled U.S. Healthcare Payer CIOs: Achieve Provider Engagement Through Data, Analytics and CRM, recognized Innovaccer as a Representative Vendor.

"We believe payer and provider CIOs need to look beyond the obvious and identify solutions that can cater to the most pressing needs of their care teams at both functional and strategic levels," commented Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO at Innovaccer. "We welcome these recent mentions by Gartner, and believe it is a step forward in our pursuit of bringing about a positive change at the grassroots level for payers, providers, and patients."

