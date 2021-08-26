Innovaccer Mentioned in Gartner Reports: 'Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers 2021' and 'Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers 2021'

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer was recognized by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in two new reports: "Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2021" and "Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2021."

"Many global health systems struggle with a common set of challenges: rising medical costs, disparities in access, uneven outcomes, and aging populations," Gartner analysts wrote in the Hype Cycle reports in the Population Health Management Solutions Section. In the Health Data Curation and Enrichment section, Gartner states, "Successful deployment of a comprehensive health data curation and enrichment capability is a foundational component of the real-time health system, conducting digital healthcare, and the ability to execute population health and community-based care."

Innovaccer's digital solutions focus on data curation and enrichment for providers and payers, influencing and benefiting healthcare participants by transforming care delivery, business, and operating models.

The reports also noted that "The future success of both payer and provider organizations in achieving their digital health ambitions is dependent on optimizing the use and liquidity of the data it amasses." Innovaccer was named a Sample Vendor in the following sections:

Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2021

*Health Data Curation and Enrichment

*Population Health Management Solutions

Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2021

*Health Data Curation and Enrichment

*Population Health Management Solutions

*Clinical Data Integration

"Unifying patient data from disparate sources across the U.S. health system is the linchpin for achieving scalable, modern applications that accelerate transformation and, most importantly, improve population health management for better business, clinical, and patient outcomes," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer. "Success won't come from implementing more point-to-point solutions that, in the end, create an unmanageable mix of connections. Success comes from unifying all patient data—clinical, financial, and operational—from all healthcare stakeholders and devices to deliver the experience and care quality that patients want. That's how we all can—and should—collaborate to build the future of health together."

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2021, Sachin Dev, Mike Jones, 12 July 2021

Gartner, Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2021, Bryan Cole, Jeff Cribbs, Mandi Bishop, 13 July 2021

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved (this will be soon updated in our Policy as well).

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 67,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

