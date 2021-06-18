Innovaccer Named an Amazon Relational Database Service Ready Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare technology company Innovaccer Inc. today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program, which identifies solutions that are integrated with AWS services. The designation allows customers to spend less time evaluating new tools.

Innovaccer Inc.

This designation recognizes that Innovaccer has demonstrated successful integration with Amazon RDS. Becoming an Amazon RDS Ready Partner distinguishes Innovaccer as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member. Its products are integrated with Amazon RDS and are generally available and fully supported for AWS customers.

AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale, and with varying levels of complexity.

"Customers are looking for Independent Software Vendor (ISV) solutions that run on Amazon RDS, giving them the added confidence to run their business," said Jeff Carter, Vice President, Relational Databases, AWS. "With Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform, customers benefit from the AWS security, availability, reliability, performance, and architecture best practices running on Amazon RDS."

Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform on the Innovaccer Health Cloud ingests, aggregates, and normalizes healthcare data across systems and settings, delivering unified patient records and actionable insights that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. The company's pre-built applications leverage the platform to improve efficiencies for providers, payers, life sciences companies, and employers to help them deliver whole-person care.

"One of Innovaccer's core values is making our customers heroes, and we are proud of the tremendous progress we have helped our customers achieve," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "This recognition from AWS reaffirms the technological prowess that Innovaccer has to offer and has encouraged us to further build on our capabilities. Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. This is just the beginning of what we can accomplish together as we build a platform for the future of health."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc.

415-504-3851

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.