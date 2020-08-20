Innovaccer Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 - List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Innovaccer to its second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health."

"Innovaccer has always been in the frontlines of delivering the best care. We're continuing to innovate and expand our product offerings to advance our mission of helping healthcare care as one," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "It's an honor to be named to the CB Insights Digital Health 150 list in recognition of our FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform and mission of helping healthcare organizations care as one."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Innovaccer is a leading healthcare technology company. The company's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform is custom-built to advance the goal of developing a patient-centered, connected care delivery continuum. Its smart platform creates a unified patient record and applications for healthcare provider and payer use to enable transparent, real-time and collaborative care delivery.

Quick facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150:

The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.

in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors. The list includes 12 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.

Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.

The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order):

98Point6

Abacus Insights

AbCellera Biologics

Aetion

Akili Interactive Labs

Alan

Aledade

Alpha Health

Arterys

Atomwise

Avail Medsystems

Axial Healthcare

Babyscripts

Bend Financial

Bigfoot Biomedical

Bind Benefits

Biofourmis

Biointellisense

Bright Health

Bright.MD

BrightInsight

Brightside Benefit

Cala Health

Capsule

Caption Health

Carbon Health

Carrot Fertility

Cedar

Celsius Therapeutics

ChromaCode

Cityblock Health

CMR Surgical

Concerto HealthAI

Cricket Health

Cue Health

CureApp

Current Health

Dental Monitoring

Devoted Health

DispatchHealth

DNAnexus

Doctolib

Doctor On Demand

Dreem

Eko

Element Science

Evidation Health

Firefly Health

Folx Health

Freenome

Galileo Health

Genome Medical

GRAIL

GYANT

HaloDoc

Happify Health

Healthy.io

Healx

Heartbeat

Hims & Hers

Hinge Health

icometrix

iLoF

Incredible Health

Infervision

Innovaccer

Insilico Medicine

Insitro

Iora Health

K Health

Kaia Health

Karius

Kindbody

Komodo Health

League

LeanTaaS

LetsGetChecked

Livi

Lunit

Lyra Health

Mahmee

Mammoth Biosciences

Maven Clinic

Medable

Medbanks Network Technology

Medically Home Group

MediTrust Health

Meru Health

Mindbloom

Mindstrong

Modern Fertility

Mojo Vision

mPharma

nference

Notable

Nuvo Group

Olive

Omada Health

Oncology Analytics

Onera Health

Oscar Health

Oura

OWKIN

PAIGE.AI

Parsley Health

PathAI

Pear Therapeutics

Perspectum

PharmEasy

ProteinQure

Protenus

Quartet Health

Qure.ai

RDMD

Ready Responders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Redox

Ro

Saama Technologies

Science 37

Sema4

Somatus

SonarMD

SOPHiA Genetics

Subtle Medical

Taimei Technology

Tempus

Tencent Trusted Doctors

Trusted Doctors Thrive Earlier Detection

TriNetX

Truepill

Twistle

TytoCare

Unite Us

Unlearn

Valencell

Verana Health

Vesta Healthcare

Vicarious Surgical

VillageMD

Vim

Vineti

Virta Health

Viz.ai

We Doctor

Wellth

Winterlight Labs

Xealth

XtalPi

Zebra Medical Vision

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

SOURCE Innovaccer