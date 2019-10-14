Innovaccer Partners With Aunt Bertha to Boost Its SDOH Program With Seamless Community Resource Referrals

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., the leading healthcare data activation company, has launched a collaboration with Aunt Bertha, the nation's largest community resource search and referral network, to enhance its social determinants of health management solution. Jointly, the two organizations aim to empower healthcare stakeholders with access to navigate on behalf of people in need to ensure that positive health outcomes are not hampered by social needs.

Aunt Bertha is the nation's largest network of free and reduced-cost community-based organizations, enabling participation and integration at scale. The platform unlocks a wide breadth of social assistance services such as food, housing, financial and legal help, health services, et al., and enables health care organizations to easily identify and refer patients to these social services.

With the shift to value-based payment models, social determinants have become a major focal point in population health management. Connecting patients with community resources in real-time is necessary to enable timely interventions to produce the best outcomes for at-risk populations and achieve desired cost containment objectives. CBO participation, making connections to programs, and outcome documentation in this scenario become the key to the success of healthcare networks.

With its widely appreciated SDOH (Social Determinants of Health) solution, Innovaccer assists 25+ healthcare organizations to track patient susceptibility to various socioeconomic factors based on the Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) and address their needs through resource referrals. With insights into SVI, Innovaccer assists healthcare organizations in improving population health and coordinating care for more than 7 million patients with standardized screenings and real-time transparent communication.

In collaboration with Aunt Bertha, Innovaccer will develop native integration ensuring that health systems — even those without dedicated platforms — are able to leverage connections and outcomes of social referrals on the strongest network.

It will enable providers to efficiently track the patient journey facilitating direct and seamless communication with social resources. Providers and social workers associated with Innovaccer will be able to navigate across Aunt Bertha's nationwide resource network. They will also have detailed insights into temporary as well as long-term charitable and support services, thereby linking patients to the correct resources for their individual needs.

"It is a very impactful affiliation that is ready to make a big difference in the way providers plan care around social determinants of health. Aunt Bertha's large geographic reach will strengthen our SDOH solution and assist us in delivering complete care to patients. It will ensure that the right resources are aligned with patients at the right time, to ensure good health and low healthcare costs. We plan to leverage this integration to streamline care for over 7 million lives across the US," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer.

"As a mission driven organization, we aim to help all people in times of need, including along a patient journey. Healthcare is an important entry point of many where helpers, healthcare staff, have a tremendous opportunity to identify needs and provide dignity in the process of providing navigation help. As social needs and referral data becomes part of the comprehensive healthcare record, integrated care navigation brings additional opportunity to improve the lives of individuals and communities," says Jaffer Traish, Vice President at Aunt Bertha.

About Aunt Bertha

Aunt Bertha's mission is to connect all people in need and the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. It's the largest network of free and reduced-cost social assistance in every ZIP Code across the US, including federal, state, county, municipal, and local programs in the biggest cities and smallest towns. When the company started out in 2010, it defined a new way for people to access social services that empowered them to own their search. Users simply enter their ZIP Code into the platform, unlocking a wide breadth of free and reduced-cost assistance in their community, such as food, housing, financial and legal help, health services, and more. For more information, visit company.auntbertha.com.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data activation company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. Innovaccer's aim is to make full use of all the data healthcare has worked so hard to collect by righting the wrongs of healthcare technology, doing away with long-standing problems and replacing them with ideal solutions. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the US across more than 500 locations, enabling over 10,000 providers to transform care delivery and work as one. Innovaccer's solutions have successfully activated data for several institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco and has offices all over the United States and Asia.

