Innovaccer Partners With Embright to Transform Continuity of Care Among Partner Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, has partnered with Embright, a Pacific Northwest-based clinically integrated network (CIN) founded by UW Medicine, MultiCare Health System, and LifePoint Health. Through this partnership, Embright will apply Innovaccer's technology to advance population health initiatives across a diverse group of high-performing healthcare providers. Embright will be leveraging Innovaccer's Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-enabled Data Activation Platform to create a unified data lake, ensuring true interoperability and continuity of care amongst its network provider organizations.

Embright will integrate the clinical and financial data obtained from its network provider organizations on Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform. With the platform's rich set of capabilities, including scalable FHIR application programming interfaces (APIs), optimized FHIR data lake, best-in-class API gateway, hundreds of analytical enrichments like HEDIS scores, and cloud infrastructure, the CIN will empower true interoperability within its network.

Additionally, Embright will utilize InGraph, Innovaccer's population health management solution built on top of the FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform, to transform this integrated data into actionable insights. Leveraging these insights, the organization will help its network provider organizations track their overall performance with multiple metrics such as cost, utilization, and patient outcomes.

Embright will obtain a drilled-down analysis of any under-performing parameters through InGraph's 60+ patient stratification features and advanced analytics offered through customizable dashboards. This technology will help Embright leaders identify and gain insight into various patient cohorts and track utilization and trends. Its network provider organizations will be able to implement improvement measures, track results and make adjustments as needed to drive quality healthcare delivery and optimize patient satisfaction.

"One of the most important enablers of accelerating improvements to the health of our communities is harnessing the power of data by being able to synthesize it into credible, timely, and actionable knowledge," says Dr. Christopher Kodama, President & CEO of Embright. "Partnering with Innovaccer is such an exciting, foundational relationship that will help us to bring the full power of data to bear as we collaborate in pursuit of the goal of better population health."

"Healthcare is changing at a pace never witnessed to date. Innovation and adoption of next-generation technology in care delivery is the key to success. This partnership with Embright is another step towards our mission of driving healthcare efficiency with the power of accessible, interoperable data," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO and Co-founder at Innovaccer. "Embright has made immense headway in its mission of changing the way healthcare is planned. I believe this partnership will boost the CIN to work towards our common goal of delivering patient-centric care."

About Embright

Embright offers an alternative to healthcare as usual. Founded by UW Medicine, MultiCare Health System, and LifePoint Health, Embright is the Northwest's Clinically-Integrated Network—bringing together the region's top providers to accelerate the achievement of better population health. We are streamlining the plan sponsor experience, with the capability to deliver exceptional clinical outcomes, and improve the experience of members, employers and providers while enhancing affordability.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified more than 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

