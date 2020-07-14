Innovaccer Partners With Emtiro Health to Leverage the FHIR-Enabled Data Activation Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, announced a partnership with Emtiro Health®, an innovative population health company in North Carolina. The partnership aims to enable the effective delivery of services to the patients and providers supported by Emtiro Health.

The Winston-Salem based Emtiro Health supports providers, systems and payers with unparalleled expertise and knowledge augmented by data and analytics. This platform enhances the patient experience and improves outcomes while delivering effective healthcare at a lower cost. Emtiro Health addresses the systemic barriers to total wellbeing and helps patients chart a course to brighter futures. The organization's experienced team brings diverse backgrounds and skill-sets to complement a whole-practice approach from practice optimization and transformation, data analytics and quality reporting to the integration of services, such as clinical pharmacy and behavioral health.

Powered by Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform, Emtiro Health will create unified patient records that drive comprehensive, whole-person care management, no matter where they are on the care continuum. The FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform will also deliver highly actionable data, automated care management workflows and smart patient engagement. Emtiro Health's provider partners will be equipped with point-of-care insights that surface relevant information for patient health in real-time. The entire suite of solutions will enable Emtiro Health to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of both providers and care management teams, allowing them to care as one for patients.

Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform helps healthcare organizations obtain a complete picture through their unified patient record. The data is then activated for smart analytics and decision support — so, care teams have the crucial information they need to provide better care and to care as one.

"Emtiro Health selected Innovaccer to provide customized business intelligence and analytics solutions to our partners to revolutionize how the right level of care is delivered to the right patient at the right time. The Innovaccer data platform coupled with Emtiro Health's expertise in delivering a total population health model of care management is a game-changer for providers and patients alike," said Kelly Garrison, President and CEO of Emtiro Health. "In practice, this collaboration will mean more informed care, healthier individuals and healthier communities in North Carolina."

"We are honored to partner with and support our colleagues at Emtiro Health as they ensure that each person receives the care and support they need, when they need it, and in the most appropriate setting," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "With our Data Activation Platform, we will support Emtiro Health in its mission to empower individuals, providers, payers and communities to help them care as one."

About Emtiro Health

Emtiro Health supports providers, systems, and payers with the experience achieved through the efficient use of data and analytics to enhance the provider-patient care interface and bring about improved health outcomes at a lower cost. Emtiro works directly with patients to address systemic barriers to wellbeing and health through care management solutions. It facilitates partnerships with community-based organizations to enhance their effectiveness in meeting the needs of individual patients while supporting providers to focus on maintaining strong relationships with their patients. In doing so, Emtiro Health ensures that each person gets the care and support they need, when they need it, and in the most appropriate setting. Emtiro Health is driven by its mission to provide bold, inspired solutions in population health management and address barriers to health and wellbeing. For more information, visit www.emtirohealth.org.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified more than 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

