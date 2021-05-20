Innovaccer Partners With Healthwise to Deliver the Future of Patient-Centered Care on the Innovaccer Health Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare technology company, Innovaccer Inc. today announced its partnership with Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services. Innovaccer will integrate the Healthwise® Knowledgebase, an omnichannel patient education solution, into the Innovaccer Health Cloud to help care managers search for and provide patients with condition-specific education materials so they can manage their acute and chronic conditions effectively.

Innovaccer Inc.

Healthwise offers thousands of interactive, unbiased, action-oriented health education materials to engage patients and teach them about their health conditions. These materials empower providers and patients with enterprise-wide health education and clinical guidelines that improve outcomes, increase satisfaction, and reduce costs by bridging cultural and health literacy gaps.

This partnership will help Innovaccer's customers achieve higher adherence rates to care plans and reduce patient frustration, readmissions, and care gaps. In addition, the partnership will provide the following benefits to Innovaccer's customers:

Ensure patients receive timely, appropriate care

Simplify redundant tasks

Close coding and care gaps

Improve patient engagement

Increase adherence rates to care plans

Reduce readmissions

Improve overall patient experience and well-being

"People are empowered to live healthier lives when they are provided with evidence-based, easy-to-understand health education materials," said Dave Mink, Chief Client Officer at Healthwise. "Through our partnership with Innovaccer, care managers can better support people in navigating the healthcare system and making positive behavior changes."

The partnership will help Innovaccer's customers connect every touchpoint, put patients at the center, and deliver a consistent experience across the healthcare journey. Healthwise's solution will also enable care managers to engage with more patients and educate them about their conditions.

"Innovaccer helps healthcare organizations care as one by connecting and curating the world's healthcare information to make it accessible and useful," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "We are excited to advance our mission and enable seamless, cost-efficient patient engagement to improve health outcomes and increase patient satisfaction with Healthwise. Together, we will redefine care experiences and empower care teams with tools and services to power the future of health."

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, is a nonprofit organization that empowers people to live their healthiest lives. More than 2 billion times, people have turned to Healthwise information to help navigate their unique health journeys with confidence. Leading hospitals, EMR providers, health plans, care management companies, health websites, and technology innovators partner with Healthwise to provide the world's best health information—and achieve better outcomes for patients and businesses. Learn more at healthwise.org.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc.

415-504-3851

Healthwise Media Contact:

Sonja Deines

Healthwise, Incorporated

208-489-8481

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.