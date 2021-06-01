Innovaccer Partners With PatientPing to Empower Physicians With Real-Time Care Coordination

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, today announced an enhanced partnership with PatientPing, the nation's leading care collaboration platform. Now, Innovaccer will become a reseller of Pings, PatientPing's real-time notification solution, which will be embedded directly within the Innovaccer Health Cloud. This will enable providers to improve care delivery outcomes, simplify care navigation and throughput, reduce out-of-network utilization, and succeed under value-based care contracts, ultimately leading to significant savings.

Through the partnership, Innovaccer customers will have access to PatientPing's real-time admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) data notifications when patients receive care anywhere across its existing network of nearly 10,000 health systems, hospitals, post-acutes, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Physician Organizations (POs), and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). This network is rapidly accelerating in conjunction with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) E-notifications Condition of Participation which went into effect May 1st, and requires hospitals and health systems to share e-notifications with patients' other care team members and providers. With access to PatientPing's network and real-time data within the Innovaccer Health Cloud, providers will be able to easily collaborate with one another on their shared patients, view detailed information on patient care events, fill in gaps in care plans and patient histories, and allow for timely care interventions.

"We are excited to expand the care management capabilities of the Innovaccer Health Cloud to power the future of health through our partnership with PatientPing," said Charu Madan, Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances at Innovaccer. "Healthcare processes can be complicated, and patients suffer when providers are unable to share or access timely information. We're excited to take the next step toward true interoperability and automated care management by making care delivery simpler and more effective on the Innovaccer Health Cloud."

"We're thrilled to partner with Innovaccer to equip providers across the country with the real-time data and care management solutions needed to truly move the needle on value-based care and improve patient outcomes," says Jitin Asnaani, Head of Partnerships, PatientPing. "As we continue shifting towards a more interoperable healthcare system, providers need to know about all aspects of a patients' care journey to truly make informed treatment decisions. We're one step closer to achieving that goal through our partnership with Innovaccer, and excited for what the future of our partnership holds."

PatientPing is an innovative care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals, and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time patient data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing's network connects over 1,250 hospitals, 7,800 post-acute care facilities, and hundreds of other providers such as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), social and human service agencies, urgent cares, and behavioral health organizations among others. PatientPing was recently acquired by Appriss Health, a leader in cloud-based care coordination software and analytics solutions. Together, the companies deliver on a shared mission of enabling better care for patients across the physical and behavioral health continuum - connecting nearly one million healthcare professionals across all 50 states and virtually all care settings to facilitate care collaboration, improve patient outcomes, and lower total cost of care. Visit http://www.patientping.com to learn more.

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

