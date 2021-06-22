Innovaccer Partners With Perception Health to Power Smart Referral Management With Predictive Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare technology company, Innovaccer Inc. today announced its partnership with Perception Health, a provider of healthcare data intelligence services to improve value-based care outcomes for its customers. The partnership will help Innovaccer's customers detect care patterns, manage referrals, and provide insights into patient health.

Innovaccer Inc.

Perception Health helps clients improve healthcare delivery and lower costs by providing data insights on patterns in care teams, care delivery, and outcomes. Innovaccer will integrate Perception Health's predictive analytics and data intelligence platforms on the Innovaccer Health Cloud to power its Referral Management solution. The solution will reduce patient leakage, identify opportunities for savings, and populate a longitudinal patient record, ensuring higher standards of care at significantly lower costs. Predictive analytics will also help providers detect, treat, and prevent diseases, enhancing the overall patient experience.

Innovaccer and Perception Health will help their customers improve patient acquisition and physician alignment. Primary care providers will be able to make informed referral management decisions based on cost and quality outcomes rankings from the Innovaccer solution to encourage adherence to care plans, close referral loops, and keep care within preferred networks.

"Partnering with Innovaccer will increase the breadth and depth of providers across the nation in using advanced analytics to power the Referral Management solution," said J. Tod Fetherling, Founder, Chief Data Scientist. "Our shared vision of using data to improve patient lives is driving the innovation in the delivery of care by providers."

Innovaccer will also leverage Perception Health's rich data assets and expert opinions to generate actionable insights into patient health to monitor real-time activity. It will identify out-of-network referral patterns, optimize utilization, and fill recruitment gaps to help clients increase in-network revenue.

Perception Health's insights into care navigation, management, and referral patterns across provider networks will help Innovaccer support care management processes as well as enable preventative treatment for patients using predictive analytics.

"Our mission is to curate and connect the world's healthcare information to make it accessible and useful by ingesting, aggregating, and normalizing the data to generate unified patient records and actionable insights," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "With Perception Health, we will use predictive analytics and data intelligence platforms to improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. This partnership supports our mission to build the future of health."

About Perception Health

Perception Health brings together the industry's strongest clinical data framework, extraordinary analytical expertise, and unmatched visual reporting technology to create the most powerful Market Position Intelligence platform available. Our intuitive tools provide the insight the healthcare industry needs to optimize care and maximize revenue by provider networks.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

