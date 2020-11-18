Innovaccer Ranked Number #205 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, today announced it ranked #205 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. Innovaccer grew 587% during this period. Additionally, the company stands at #58 rank among the listed companies in the state of California.

Innovaccer's chief executive officer, Abhinav Shashank, said, "In these changing times, healthcare needs to organize information and make it more accessible. We are on a mission of helping healthcare care as one and assist every healthcare organization deliver the best possible care to their patients. We are thankful to the Deloitte team for including Innovaccer in its elite 'Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™' ranking. This recognition is a testament to the work our team has been doing."

Innovaccer previously ranked #218 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for the year 2019. Innovaccer's vision of true interoperability and building a culture of connectivity is supported by years of healthcare experience and goes well beyond simple data exchange. Their Data Activation Platform supports critical FHIR API resources and enables the most efficient implementation to solve multiple data-exchange challenges of healthcare providers and payers.

Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106, 508% from 2016 to 2019, with a median growth of 450%.

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact:

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer, Inc.

415-504-3851

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.