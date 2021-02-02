Innovaccer Receives 2021 Best in KLAS Award for Population Health Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, was recognized as the Best in KLAS vendor for Population Health Management by KLAS for the year 2021. After multiple customer interviews, Innovaccer led the category with a score of 93.8, reflecting its stellar performance in meeting customer promises, providing proactive services, ensuring high quality implementations, providing new technology, and delivering overall customer satisfaction.

Best in KLAS is one of the most sought-after industry recognitions for validating a vendor's technology prowess, product usability, customer service, and implementation success. KLAS determines its final rankings from a combination of in-depth interviews and data points captured over a period of 12 months through a rigorous process of customer interviews and research-driven meetings. The comprehensive survey mechanism involves the participation of top executives and healthcare leaders creating and enabling quality population health management strategies at some of the most prominent healthcare organizations across the U.S.

Customer-centricity Makes Innovaccer A Winner

Innovaccer emerged as the only participating firm to score a perfect 100% in the "Keeps ALL Promises" index and has set an unsurpassable precedent with regard to managing client expectations and delivering on them. Clients who spoke with KLAS also ranked Innovaccer a top vendor in categories such as "Culture" and "Vendor Executive Involvement," further affirming the values driving the organization.

"We are thankful to our customers for their partnership and trust in us. The 'Best in KLAS' award is a testament to the direction we are headed and how satisfied our customers are with the healthcare outcomes they are achieving using our technology," said Kanav Hasija, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Innovaccer.

When asked about Innovaccer's technology capabilities, one customer executive remarked, "Given the opportunity, I would absolutely purchase Innovaccer's system again. I would not hesitate. The flexibility and the insight that the vendor provides are just tremendous. We told the vendor [Innovaccer] about some of our challenges and asked them to look at our data and do their own abstracts and pulls. We had a lot of cross-linking challenges and hierarchical challenges, but we knew about them. Innovaccer told us that they would work with what we had. They were able to ingest our data in a short period of time, and they showed us issues that we had no idea about. We had some things in our system that were wrong that caused a lot of downstream problems with claims. The value and insights that the vendor is bringing to the table are amazing. I have already recommended Innovaccer to multiple companies."

"Developing sophisticated technology is one thing; leveraging that technology to generate healthcare outcomes is Innovaccer's secret sauce. And as much as we think otherwise, any technology is only as good as the customer finds it to be," said Sandeep Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Innovaccer.

"At the end of the day, we have built this company to help our customers solve their challenges and achieve better outcomes. This recognition by KLAS is a true testament to what we believe in and definitely affirms the impact we are having in the space. We dedicate this recognition to our clients," commented Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Innovaccer.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS Research. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The company is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 and #1 customer-rated vendor by Blackbook. Using its Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer unifies patient records and leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and facilitate whole-person care. Its solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers, employers and life sciences companies. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has helped healthcare organizations unify records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600M in savings for the healthcare ecosystem.

KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best-fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry.

