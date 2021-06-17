Innovaccer Recognized as an Industry Leader With Top Score in KLAS Population Health Vendor Overview 2021 Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, was recognized in the KLAS report, "Population Health Vendor Overview 2021." Innovaccer stood out in customer interviews for its "customer experience, market energy, and breadth of PHM capabilities," solidifying its status as a leader in today's competitive PHM market.

The KLAS Population Health Vendor Overview Report is one of the most esteemed reports of healthcare technologies, services, and trends. The ratings are determined by provider experiences with a combination of in-depth research and real-world customer interactions. The comprehensive survey includes top executives and healthcare leaders who are creating population health management strategies at the most prominent healthcare organizations in the U.S.

Innovaccer's Collaborative Development Drives Deep Partnership With Customers

Innovaccer's customers include some of the country's largest healthcare organizations and champions of value-based care. When surveyed, these customers were confident Innovaccer's technologies, such as custom-built dashboards and risk models, could meet their organization's needs.

According to the report, "customer success with PHM often hinges on ongoing optimization from their technology vendors. Some vendors do this well, while others take a more hands-off approach, providing the technology but not much guidance [sic]." It also noted how Innovaccer fosters true, supportive partnerships with its customers.

Kanav Hasija, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Innovaccer, explained, "We are a customer- and learning-obsessed organization, working hand-in-hand with our clients to help them connect and curate healthcare information to make it accessible and useful. We're making things easier for our customers every time we update our products, and we're thankful for our clients' unwavering support and faith in us."

"Organizations that choose or consider Innovaccer highlight the platform's customizability, workflows, and risk algorithms and feel confident in Innovaccer's ability to provide good relationships and support," the report quotes.

Innovaccer Seeing the Most Energy with Highly Customizable Platforms

"Healthcare organizations require highly flexible, configurable, and dynamic technology suites so they can quickly respond to sudden and unforeseen changes," said Sandeep Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Innovaccer. "The Innovaccer Health Cloud is designed to grow with healthcare organizations and provide unparalleled scalability across the care continuum. We offer tailored dashboards, tools that enhance patient-physician engagement, and out-of-the-box functionality to meet the data needs of our customers."

As per the report, Innovaccer is amongst "the most considered and most chosen PHM platforms, with organizations citing the platforms' flexible customization, broad functionality, and focus on data." Customers also valued the supportive relationship that Innovaccer forms with its partners.

"The future of healthcare is personalized, digital, and collaborative, and organizations need powerful technology to meet operational goals,'' said Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Innovaccer. "With the Innovaccer Health Cloud, we're improving care experiences and uniting providers and patients. We'd like to thank our customers for helping us earn this KLAS recognition, which is a testament to our impact on the industry."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

