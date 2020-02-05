Innovaccer Recognized by Gartner in the 2020 Provider CIOs: Improve Health Delivery Organization Profitability With Value-Based Performance Management Analytics Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a San Francisco-based leading healthcare technology company, entered 2020 with recognition in another crucial report for value-based performance management analytics published by Gartner. The report, titled "Provider CIOs: Improve Health Delivery Organization Profitability With Value-Based Performance Management Analytics," (Gartner subscription required) states "HDO financial and business leaders require next-generation financial planning and modeling tools to deliver profit under evolving payment models. CIOs must build a successful value-based performance management analytics roadmap and strategy to deliver cost-effective and patient-centric outcomes."

According to the report, "Fragmented department and service-line insights undermine financial and business leaders' ability to align actions that sustain revenue, cost management, and quality performance across the entire enterprise."

"Innovations in the provider market are not new, and provider organizations have long tried to decode the secret to optimizing cost and care outcomes through the powerful use of technology," said Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Innovaccer. "Providers are now understanding that business leaders with technology acumen can advance their cause by identifying the best fit for specific organizational needs. It goes without saying that the scope of contemporary analytics will only increase in the years to come," he further said.

Innovaccer is recognized as a Representative Vendor for VBPMA (Value-Based Performance Management Analytics) solutions. "Payers will continue to evolve payment models, increasing the complexity and variation of HDOs' (Healthcare delivery organization) profitability," writes Sachin Dev, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner in the report.

"In the wake of this rapid shift in the U.S. healthcare market, we believe the leadership of provider organizations must be armed with cutting-edge tools to help them cut through the clutter to derive positive financial outcomes efficiently while maintaining viable operating margins," said Abhinav Shashank, the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Innovaccer. "We have worked hard to build software to facilitate a smoother transition into the value-based care space and ensure that our customers have them at their disposal at the time when they need it the most. To us, this Gartner recognition is representative of our efforts in this direction. We are off to a great start, and hopefully, the year 2020 has great things in store for us. This really advances our vision to help healthcare work as one," he concluded.

