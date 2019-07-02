Innovaccer, the Data Activation Company, Selected by Children's Mercy Kansas City to Advance Pediatric Value-Based Care

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading pediatric healthcare organization engages Innovaccer to activate their healthcare data and strategically improve pediatric value-based care.

Innovaccer

Children's Mercy Integrated Care Solutions (CMICS), one of the most advanced pediatric health networks in the country and a wholly owned subsidiary of Children's Mercy Kansas City, today announced that it has partnered with Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare data activation company, to power its pediatric population health management initiatives for Children's Mercy's Pediatric Care Network and Children's Health Network.

Children's Mercy Integrated Care Solutions develops and manages integrated pediatric networks that coordinate the care of pediatric patients enrolled in various health plans. The networks include Children's Mercy's Pediatric Care Network and Children's Health Network. Each network includes Children's Mercy Kansas City and independent community-based pediatric primary care practices. The objective of the networks is to deliver high-value and integrated care that meets the Triple Aim for children in the target population. CMICS manages nearly 200,000 value-based patients, which is approximately 34% of the pediatric population in the Kansas City area and includes over 60 primary care practices.

CMICS will be implementing Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform along with InGraph, the analytics solution, InNote, the point-of-care alerts solution, and InConnect, the patient engagement solution. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform will be assisting CMICS in integrating disparate healthcare data from various systems being used in the two provider networks to create unique, longitudinal records for patients.

Additionally, Innovaccer will be assisting the provider networks in identifying gaps in care in population health and better equipping providers with the required insights at the point of care to help close gaps effectively and better manage patient health. Leveraging these solutions, CMICS will also be able to simplify patient outreach activities and monitor, identify, and improve quality, cost, and utilization metrics on customizable, drillable dashboards.

"At Children's Mercy Integrated Care Solutions, the objective is to deliver high value care which meets the Triple Aim for all children and includes better care, smarter spending, and healthier children. We believe value-based payment contracts and clinical integration between community and health system providers are necessary to align incentives and create an integrated and coordinated system of care," said Luke Harris, Director of Operations & Population Health Management at Children's Mercy Integrated Care Solutions. "I think we have found a great partner in Innovaccer, who can assist us in building a data-driven culture for continuous and sustained improvement. The expertise and depth they bring to data integration and analytics is outstanding. They are also 100% committed to our success and have demonstrated a level of service and responsiveness that is unparalleled in the industry. We look forward to partnering with Innovaccer to advance pediatric value based care and ultimately achieve better outcomes and healthier children for Kansas City."

"Value based care is happening and pediatric care is also transforming with it. For healthcare organizations as proactive as Children's Mercy Kansas City, it's critical to harness the best available data to enhance care delivery and coordination. We are honored with Children's Mercy's trust in us and believe that with their forward-thinking strategies for data-driven care and analytics, both organizations will benefit from this partnership," said Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder & CEO at Innovaccer.

About Children's Mercy Integrated Care Solutions

Children's Mercy Integrated Care Solutions (CMICS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Children's Mercy Kansas City that leads the organization's value based and accountable care strategy and operations. CMICS develops and manages integrated pediatric networks that coordinate the care of pediatric patients enrolled in various health plans. CMICS targets the Triple Aim of better experience and outcomes for patients, improved health for populations, and decreased cost per capita. CMICS is comprised of multiple networks that each includes community pediatricians and Children's Mercy Kansas City's employed pediatricians and specialists. CMICS believes valued-based payment models and clinical integration between independent, community-based providers and health system providers are necessary to create an integrated and coordinated care delivery model dedicated to keeping children healthy.

For more information, please visit: www.cmics.org and https://www.childrensmercy.org/ .

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data activation company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. Innovaccer's aim is to make full use of all the data healthcare has worked so hard to collect by righting the wrongs of healthcare technology, doing away with long-standing problems and replacing them with ideal solutions. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the US across more than 500 locations, enabling over 10,000 providers to transform care delivery and work as one. Innovaccer's solutions have successfully activated data for several institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco and has offices all over the United States and Asia.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc.

415-504-3851

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Innovaccer

CMICS

SOURCE Innovaccer

Related Links

http://innovaccer.com

